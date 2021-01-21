These Insulated Fleece Gloves Are Quickly Climbing Amazon’s Best-Seller Charts Thanks to One Secret Feature

You would probably never guess that the Koxly Winter Gloves are compatible with touchscreens just by glancing at them. Made with polar fleece and insulated cotton, the gloves are much more padded than other tech-friendly models on the market. But take a closer look, and you'll notice that each glove has three touchscreen-friendly fingertips. This hidden feature works wonderfully, according to reviewers, who say they can text, take pictures, browse the web, and make calls while wearing the gloves. As one reviewer writes, "Now I can get on my phone while I'm outside without freezing my fingers off."