The Kardashian sisters are dripping in diamonds for a glamorous KKW Fragrance photoshoot.

To promote their diamond-themed trio of perfumes for the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection which launched last week, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian got decked out in dazzling diamonds valued at over $30 million, according to the family’s go-to jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

As each sister sat holding her fragrance bottle (Khloé with the Pink Diamond, Kim with the Diamond and Kourtney with the Yellow Diamond), the women modeled tons of layered jewels from Lorraine Schwartz, including multiple diamond necklaces, stacked bracelets, enormous rings and earrings. To correspond with each of their scents, it appeared that Khloé and Kourtney wore pink and yellow diamond jewelry, while Kim wore classic white diamonds.

Kim’s own Tiffany & Co. paper weight collectibles were the inspiration behind the newest KKW Fragrance collection with Khloé, 35, and Kourtney, 40.

“I’ve always been obsessed with these Tiffany & Co. paper weights that I used to collect — they all come in different shapes, but I love the emerald cut. Now my daughter has them in her room. I thought if I did [a fragrance collaboration] with my sisters, it would be really cute to have a regular diamond, a pink diamond and a yellow diamond,” Kim, 39, told PEOPLE.

Kim wanted her scent to be “a different take on a white floral,” she explained. “It has lots of tropical floral leaves and ylang oil. I love the smell of ylang-ylang,” she added. Khloé described hers as a “really dreamy, seductive, warm fragrance with “a lot of pink tuberose, jasmine and lilac blossom.” Finally, Kourtney’s perfume is a mixture of “jasmine, magnolia and a little vanilla.”

The glitzy photo shoot for KKW Fragrance comes 2½ years after Kim opened up about changing her lifestyle ever since her 2016 robbery, where she was held at gunpoint and robbed of approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring from Kanye.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she said, getting emotional during an April 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show me being flashy, but I was definitely materialistic before,” Kim continued. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”