Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian poked fun at Kim Kardashian West on social media after the star slammed her sisters’ “crazy” outfits and makeup on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney, 39, and Khloé, 34, decided to experiment with bold Japanese-inspired looks during their sisters’ trip to Japan in late February to shoot a Yeezy campaign debuting season 7, but Kim, 37, wasn’t having it.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” she said. “Like, I can’t take it.”

“My sisters look so crazy,” she went on. “It’s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khloé is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything. I need the Yeezy collection to be debuted and not all this crazy distraction in the background.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Although Kim called her sisters “f—ing clowns”, Kourtney and Khloé don’t seem to be holding a grudge against the KKW Beauty mogul.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! The Best Celebrity-Loved Beauty Products to Buy at Dermstore’s Friends & Family Sale

While the episode of KUTWK aired, Kourtney and Khloé poked some fun at Kim’s criticisms. Kourtney resurfaced a selfie of her cobalt blue smoky eye look her sister hated and captioned it, “Because @kimkardashian loves my eyeshadow so much … #tonight #kuwtk.”

Khloé also joked about her sister calling them clowns by sharing a group shot from their trip on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Klowns In Japan.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

One fan wondered why Khloé and Kourtney weren’t more upset with the way Kim spoke to them during their trip, which Khloé addressed on Twitter.

“You really werent upset with the way kim talked to you? #KUWTK,” the fan asked.

I actually wasn’t lol Kim comes from a good place. It just sounds harsh but I like it lol #KUWTK https://t.co/8bgPC51Ouv — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 8, 2018

Khloé replied, “I actually wasn’t lol Kim comes from a good place. It just sounds harsh but I like it lol #KUWTK.”

In another live tweet during the episode Khloé said, “Kim is such a b—- lol I love her #KUWTK.”

However, Kim may not have hated her sisters’ beauty looks as much as it appeared she did on the show.

During a clip while makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic did Kourtney’s makeup, he had his KKW Beauty x Mario eye shadow palette laid open with the rest of his makeup kit, leading us to believe he used the cobalt blue hue he created with Kim on the star (he took credit for Kourtney’s controversial blue eye look, while makeup artist Hrush Achemyan did Khloe’s makeup).

E!/Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The palette actually launched two months after the Kardashians’ trip to Japan, and Kim wore the blue shadow herself at the collection’s launch party.

In an interview with Allure, Dedivanovic revealed why the pair decided to include a bold blue in the palette.

He said, “A few of our favorite looks from over the years have been some variation of a blue eye, so I wanted to incorporate that in some way.”