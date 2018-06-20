That’s amoré!

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her love for boyfriend Younes Bendjima in the sweetest, most subtle way.

During a romantic vacation in Rome with Younes, 25, the 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was snapped by her boyfriend wearing tiny diamond stud earrings on her left ear that featured his initials, “YB.”

The couple of over a year have been hitting up all the tourist spots on their latest jet-setting vacation, like the Trevi Fountain, where Kourtney and Younes tossed some change into the water for good luck. “Make a wish,” the mom of three captioned a gif of her throwing a coin over her shoulder at the famous site.

Younes Bendjima/Instagram; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kourtney isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to give a nod to her significant other through an accessory.

Kim Kardashian West, now married to Kanye West, wore a pair of simple gold “KW” earrings in 2012 back when her relationship with the rapper and Yeezy designer was still just a rumor, giving fans reason to believe the two were a couple.

And Kylie Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, showed some love for her man a few months after giving birth when she wore a gold ring with the initials of his birth name, Jacques Webster, on her left hand ring finger.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

“Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok..,” the new mom captioned her photo, mentioning both Stormi‘s dad and her best friend.

Kourtney and Younes’ romance has been going strong since the couple first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 in Cannes, France.

A source previously told PEOPLE in December that things between the pair are “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” remarked the insider. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”