Kris Jenner Gave Kourtney Her Late Husband's Wedding Ring Before Italian Wedding: 'That Gift Meant So Much'

Kourtney Kardahian got a special gift the night before she married Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, last May.

The PDA-loving couple, who celebrated their love with three different weddings, married for the third time in an intimate ceremony alongside family and friends in Italy, including Kris Jenner and all the Kardashian sisters.

The luxury wedding spectacular — and all the behind-the-scenes footage of the big event — are captured in Hulu's new special about the couple's big day, 'Til Death Do Us Part.

One of the special's most moving moments happens not on the day of the wedding, but the night before. At the rehearsal dinner the night before the big day, Jenner surprised her engaged daughter with an incredibly touching gift: her wedding ring from late husband Robert Kardashian.

"When my dad died, I remember thinking I never want to get married because my dad isn't there to walk me down the aisle," Kourtney said in the special. "So that gift meant so much."

Kourtney also remembered her dad right before walking the aisle, saying in the show how his memory calmed her.

"My dad would've loved Travis and Travis reminds me so much of my dad in the weirdest ways… " the reality TV star said. "I felt his presence and a sense of calm. It felt so good and calm… like, I'm ready and it just felt perfect."

In the special, Barker recalls seeing Kourtney appear at the end of the aisle and feeling peace.

"When she appeared, she looked beautiful and it was the love of my life," he said. "All this anticipation and planning and the day is finally there. It just felt right."

Kourtney, 43, wore a custom white corseted mini dress with a long, dramatic veil and Barker, 47, donned a sleek black suit — both by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Travis Barker/Instagram

The pair exchanged vows surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six total children: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

The special also shows the surprise Andrea Bocelli performance with his son Matteo gifted to the couple by Jenner. The musicians sang "I Found My Love in Portofino," "Can't Help Falling in Love" and their 2018 single "Fall on Me."

The lavish celebrations spanned the course of several days, starting with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening.

Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties, which are all called L'Ulivetta.

On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and Kourtney's daughter Penelope out for gelato — before getting glammed up for the big ceremony, which also took place on the L'Ulivetta grounds. A reception followed at Castello Brown.

Italy's wedding was the third time the couple tied the knot. The first time they sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.

On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.