Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Style Inspiration Behind Her Key Wedding Items

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing the touching inspiration behind many of the special touches at her lavish wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy.

The couple, who celebrated their love with a trio of different weddings, married for the third time in an intimate ceremony alongside family and friends.

On Wednesday, the Kardashians star, 44, shared special details about her wedding invites, guest gifts and custom 'Mr. and Mrs. Barker' leather motorcycle jackets in an Instagram post alongside photos and videos of their big day.

"Because we had such a small, intimate wedding, when doing our wedding invitations, we wanted simple and cool with a touch of a fairytale," Kardashian said, adding that Barker really wanted to have L.A.-based artist Dr. Woo create the artwork.

"We sent him old prayer cards as inspiration, and the artwork really turned out so beautifully," she added.

After seeing the final artwork, Kardashian knew she wanted it featured throughout the entire wedding experience.

"Once we saw [the invitations], we knew we had to ask him to hand paint Mr. and Mrs. Barker on the back of our white motorcycle jackets for us to wear at our wedding reception late night since weather drops on perfect Italian nights in May," she wrote.

Kardashian also used the artwork on glasses for their guests. "We wanted something special for them that they could take home and use and have forever and hopefully remember our wedding when using them," she said. The happy couple decided on Baccarat glasses with the design etched into them.

Kourtney Kardashian wedding invitations. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian also revealed that her mom, Kris Jenner, had dishes made with the artwork for the couple's wedding.

"To take it full circle, the font was used in our documentary of our weddings 'Til Death Do Us Part for the title card and title art," she added.

"I really just wanted to share some of the small details that went into our very small wedding that meant so much to us," Kardashian continued, "and pass along the idea to any of you who may be planning a wedding that having someone special to you creating the art and then being able to use that in other meaningful ways."

"Spreading lots of love today!" she added.

Kourtney Kardashian wedding gifts. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Last week, Kardashian was also in a celebratory mood for her 44th birthday. "Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes," the Poosh founder shared on her Instagram alongside a series of snapshots from a romantic getaway in California with Barker.

"Turning 44 was a dream," added Kardashian beside a carousel of photos, which began with a picture of a bed covered in and surrounded by rose petals and bouquets of red roses at the luxury San Ysidro Ranch.

In a follow-up video, Kardashian blew out three candles on a chocolate cake covered in flowers, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries. Her Blink 182 drummer beau, 47, filmed the moment from across the table, while Kardashian also filmed him capturing the content.

The couple dined at the Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, which is just down the road from the Rosewood Miramar, where they got engaged in October 2021. There, they chowed down on risotto and breadsticks.

When it came to gifts, the mom of three was showered with an array of flowers for her big day, and shared a clip of the many beautiful arrangements she'd been sent in her Instagram post, including some that came from her three kids.

Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — who she shares with ex Scott Disick — treated their mom to a huge bouquet of colorful tulips in a dark gray vase. The flowers were accompanied by a hot pink balloon letter arrangement that read, "Happy Birthday Mom Love MPR."

In a sweet clip showing off the flowers, one of her children can be heard shouting in the background, "Happy Birthday!" to which Kardashian responds, "Thank you."