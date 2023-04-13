Kourtney Kardashian 'Hand-Selected' Looks from Dolce & Gabbana's '90s Archive for Italy Wedding

The Kardashians star also stayed at the designer’s estate in Italy while there for her lavish wedding to Travis Barker

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 01:37 PM
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: Hulu/YouTube

Kourtney Kardahian got the VIP treatment in Italy for her lavish wedding to Travis Barker.

Not only did the Kardashians star stay — and get married — at Dolce & Gabbana's private estate in Portofino, Italy, she "hand-selected" the looks she and her family wore to the wedding extravaganza's many events from the fashion house's '90s archive collection.

The couple, who celebrated their love with three different weddings, married for the third time in an intimate ceremony alongside family and friends in Italy.

The luxury wedding spectacular — and all the behind-the-scenes footage of the big event — are captured in Hulu's new special about their big day, 'Til Death Do Us Part, out now.

The special includes a look at Kardashian's stay at the one-of-a-kind estate but also features her talking about how she hand-picked different ensembles for the many events of the wedding weekend from Dolce & Gabbana's archive.

Kardashian, 43, wore a custom white corseted mini dress with a long, dramatic veil and Barker, 47, donned a sleek black suit — both by Dolce & Gabbana.

In another scene of the special, the audience gets a peek at Kardashian's walk down the aisle, complete with a few unplanned stops to adjust her long veil after it got "stuck" along the way.

The pair exchanged vows surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six total children: Kardashian's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

In the special, Barker recalls seeing Kardashian appear at the end of the aisle and feeling peace.

"When she appeared, she looked beautiful and it was the love of my life," he said. "All this anticipation and planning and the day is finally there. It just felt right."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
Kourtney Kardashian. Photography by Ellen Von Unwerth

The lavish celebrations spanned the course of several days, starting with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening.

Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties, which are all called L'Ulivetta.

On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and niece Penelope out for gelato — before getting glammed up for the big ceremony, which also took place on the L'Ulivetta grounds. A reception followed at Castello Brown.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Dance to 'Can't Help Falling in Love' at Italian Wedding

Italy's wedding was the third time the couple tied the knot. The first time the couple sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.

On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.

