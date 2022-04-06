Kourtney Kardashian Wears Vintage Versace for Las Vegas Wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian pulled from the fashion archives for her Sin City "practice" wedding to her Blink-182 drummer fiancé Travis Barker

When you're a Kardashian, you have exclusive access to fashion archives. So of course Kourtney Kardashian and her stylist Dani Michelle used their pull to secure an über-cool vintage look for her rock 'n roll Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker.

While One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson originally told PEOPLE the couple sported the same outfits that they were wearing on the Grammys red carpet for their ceremony on Monday morning, Kardashian shared photos inside their Vegas nuptials that tell a different story story. The star slipped out of her cutout Et Ochs jumpsuit and into what appears to be a yellow Versace bustier (as first reported by Instagram account Check the Tag) that features a heavily embellished, art deco cross on the front, a design from the Italian label's fall/winter 2012 collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Poosh founder, 42, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram Wednesday from the couple's spontaneous visit to One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, were they "got married (with no license)" in matching leather jackets and outfits that were on par with their joint edgy style aesthetic.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian captioned the photo gallery featuring romantic snapshots of her and her rocker fiancé, 46.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she added. "Practice makes perfect."

Kardashian and Barker had specifically requested an Elvis Presley impersonator to be present at their intimate ceremony, Frierson told PEOPLE who was on site at the chapel, adding that it was "very important" for the pair to have "the Vegas experience."

"They had a good time," he noted. "Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

And the couple didn't hold back any affection at their "practice" wedding, where they did "a lot" of "kissing and hugging" throughout the 30-minute ceremony.

"They barely came up for air!" Frierson said. "They just seemed totally in love."

PEOPLE was the first to report the news of Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021, stating that the longtime pals had "been dating for about a month or two" and had "been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic." The couple made their romance Instagram official that February, continuing to show love for one another across social media and at events thereafter.