Kourtney Kardashian Wears Husband Travis Barker's Boxers Under Her Dress — See the Pic!

The Poosh founder showed off her borrowed-from-the-boys look on Instagram

By Hedy Phillips
Published on October 17, 2022 06:09 PM
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Sharing is caring!

Kourtney Kardashian knows the comfort level of boxers, which can only be the reason she decided to wear a pair under one of her glam dresses. The Poosh creator showed off her floor-length pink gown on Instagram on Friday — and her look included a subtle nod to her husband, Travis Barker.

"Rolling into season 3 of The Kardashians in husband's boxers and socks with my dress…(did you see today's episode from season 2 though?!)" she wrote alongside a carousel of photos. Beneath the pink dress from her Boohoo collection, Kardashian, 43, wore a pair of Barker's boxers and his Vetements socks. It's not until the last photo in the set that you see the boxers peeking out from under her dress.

Other than the comfort level, the best part of those boxers is surely the lack of pantylines under the dress — they blend in seamlessly!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This newlywed couple is all about showing off their couple-ness, including Kardashian wearing her husband's clothes, wearing matching outfits and showing off extreme levels of PDA. While Barker was on tour with Machine Gun Kelly over the summer, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off one of their late-night outings that included matching outfits.

While making a pitstop in Daleville, Indiana, the couple turned a truck stop's snack aisle into their personal runway.

In photos, the two posed in matching all-black outfits — Barker sporting a Motörhead hoodie and baggy trousers with Kardashian donning a cool bomber jacket over a risqué graphic tee shirt. They also twinned with their black sneakers and oversize shades (the Kardashians star going for a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses).

Kardashian has also made an effort to show her support for her musician husband, especially as his band Blink-182 are making a comeback. Just after the band announced their tour and new music, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her Blink-182 merch.

The Kardashians star's look featured an oversized hoodie printed with the band's name.

She layered the hoodie over an avant-garde, ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots and some thin black sunglasses. The back of the hoodie was printed with the lyrics, "Hello there, the angel from my nightmare" from their 2003 single "I Miss You."

"Rockstar world tour wife getting ready to mosh in a city near you," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Barker, 46, wrote in the comments section: "Tour life lookin' good on you."

