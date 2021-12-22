Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Love for Fiancé Travis Barker with "TB" Pendant Necklaces

The couple got engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif. in October 2021

Kourtney Kardashian's new jewelry keeps fiancé Travis Barker close to her heart.

The Poosh founder, 42, showed off two gothic letter pendant necklaces designed with Barker's "TB" initials, gifted to her by stylist Dani Michelle. Kardashian snapped a selfie of the custom Jennifer Fisher gothic "T" pendant encrusted with white pavé diamonds, along with the matching gothic white gold "B" pendant worn around her neck on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star drew a heart around the sentimental necklaces in her Instagram Story selfie and in a close-up photo of the designs, she thanked Michelle for the sweet gift.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"❤️ OMG @danixmichelle," Kardashian said.

Barker, 46, commemorated his love for Kardashian by getting a variety of tattoos. In April 2021 (not long after the couple went public with their romance), the Blink-182 drummer got the mom of three's name tattooed on his chest, right above his heart.

In October, famed celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell covered up the name of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, with a tattoo of a scorpion and a black imprint of Kardashian's lips.

But the body art he considers the most special is one that Kardashian inked on Barker herself. Back in May, Kardashian tattooed the phrase "I love you" across Barker's arm. He recently called it his "favorite tattoo" of them all.

travis barker Credit: travis barker/instagram

"My favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist," the drummer captioned a snap of his arm where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum inked him.

PEOPLE confirmed that Barker and Kardashian were dating in Jan. 2021 The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram the following month.

Then in Oct. 2021, Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in Montecito, California — a place near and dear to the couple's hearts.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker engaged Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's of course a big deal," a source told PEOPLE shortly after Kardashian said "yes" to spending the rest of her life with Barker. "Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis' kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel."