Kourtney Kardashian Models the Same Sheer Dress Britney Spears First Wore to 2001 MTV VMAs

Kourtney Kardashian wore the see-through Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that Britney Spears first debuted 20 years ago at the MTV Video Music Awards

Kourtney Kardashian brought back one of Britney Spears' most iconic red carpet looks 20 years after the pop star debuted the dress on the red carpet.

While Kardashian, 41, was in Italy with boyfriend Travis Barker to attend the Dolce & Gabbana fashion shows, she sported a vintage, sheer black lace dress from the Italian label on Instagram that Spears, 39, first wore at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001. At the time, Spears turned heads in the revealing look, which left little to the imagination with only a black bandeau and briefs worn underneath the see-through mini.

When Kardashian rewore the design, she styled it a little bit differently than Spears did two decades ago. Rather than leaving her legs bare, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore lace tights along with high-rise black briefs and a triangle bralette.

Kardashian's stylist Dani Michelle subtly alluded to Spears' connection to the Dolce & Gabbana dress when she posted a photo of Kardashian in the look. "free britney," she captioned the post.

Kardashian kept her sexy style streak going during her Italian getaway in multiple Dolce & Gabbana looks. One night, she got laced up in a red hot, bondage-like corset by the label.

She showed some more skin at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show when she wore a see-through slip over a push-up bra and black thong by the brand.

She wasn't shy about showing some PDA with her boyfriend, either. Kardashian and Barker, 45, shared a steamy kiss on a boat ride around Italy which she captioned: "That's Amore."

The pair's romantic trip to Italy comes less than a month after Barker flew on a plane for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash, which killed 4 people and left Barker with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

"It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."

