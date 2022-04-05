Kourtney Kardashian Wore Her Grammys Jumpsuit for Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

And the bride wore a ... jumpsuit!

Kourtney Kardashian did not pull an outfit change when she rolled up to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to marry Travis Barker early Monday morning. Instead, she kept it cool in the same Et Ochs cutout jumpsuit she wore hours before on the Grammys red carpet alongside her rocker fiancé.

"They were dressed with what they had on at the Grammys," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE. "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. It was over in about 30 minutes."

It is currently unclear if Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.

At this year's Grammys, the couple continued to showcase their edgy, punk-rock joint aesthetic in coordinating formalwear. The Poosh founder teamed her Et Ochs onesie (which featured a plunging-V neckline and oblique cutouts) with sheer opera-length gloves and black retro sunglasses. For his part, Barker wore black dress pants and a tailored vest (both Givenchy) and accessorized with chunky Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The couple's surprise nuptials occurred at 1:45 a.m. on Monday at One Love Wedding Chapel.

Frierson told PEOPLE exclusively that the pair was particularly affectionate during the intimate ceremony, which had an Elvis impersonator in attendance at the request of the couple.

"There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he says. "They just seemed totally in love."

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he added. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

Barker proposed to Kardashian in Montecito, Calif., last October, getting down on one knee along the shoreline in front of the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel. The drummer surprised the reality star with a diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.