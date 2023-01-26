Kourtney Kardashian Wears Daring Optical Illusion Dress That Makes Her Look Totally Nude

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to make a statement.

The Kardashians star and Lemme creator took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her Balmain dress — but it's not just any Balmain dress. Kardashian's dress is an optical illusion, made to look like a statuesque nude body. The curve-hugging dress even includes cherubs on the back, which you can see in the shots Kardashian shared while turned around.

"If you need to make a call please hang up and try again," Kardashian, 43, wrote in her Instagram caption. The photoset, which looks like it could have been taken in an elevator, also included a video clip of a phone reciting that exact message.

The Poosh founder wore her hair tied back with two side pieces around her face while she posed for photos. The comments on her 'gram were largely mixed, with some people gushing over the bold look, while others found it polarizing.

While Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, has not yet weighed in on his wife's daring dress, he's been outspoken about his love for her. Namely, with a tattoo that appears to be her eyes.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, revealed a new tattoo in a photo dump he shared last weekend with his 7.9 million Instagram followers.

"Oh hey there," Barker captioned the post, pulling up his black checkered boxers to show off the new ink on his thigh in a full-length mirror selfie.

A close-up of the design shows an uncanny likeness to Kardashian, which she shared on her own Insta Story with a GIF of blinking eyes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Travis Barker/Instagram

The latest ink is far from Barker's first dedication to Kardashian on his skin.

Kardashian told TODAY in September that she definitely has a favorite when it comes to her husband's ink. "The Kourtney, of course," she said, referring to the tattoo on his chest. She noted that she's also "tattooed him" herself.

"I wrote 'I love you' in cursive language, and then I did it. I put it on. I did the gun," she added. "And then I practiced and did a 'K' with a heart. So there's a few."

Barker also referred to the "I love you" ink from Kardashian as his "favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist" back in December 2021. He shared a photo of it on his Instagram Story in 2021 after the Poosh founder completed her masterpiece earlier that year.