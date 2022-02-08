Kourtney Kardashian Wears Vintage Blink-182 Shirt to Dinner with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian showed her support for her fiancé, Travis Barker, by wearing a t-shirt featuring his band while out to dinner in L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian is wearing her love for fiancé Travis Barker!

The Poosh founder, 42, rocked a t-shirt for Blink-182, Barker's beloved rock band, while out to dinner with him and her 12-year-old son, Mason, on Monday.

Kardashian's casual white tee showed Barker, 46 — who joined Blink-182 as a drummer in 1998 — posing with his bandmates. She paired the top with a black pajama pants, and tied her hair back in a half-up style for the outing to Katsu-ya in Los Angeles.

travis barker and kourtney kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Getty

The stylish couple's outing comes not long after they had another memorable fashion moment on New Year's Eve. To ring in 2022, Barker and Kardashian wore matching red sets of leopard print pajamas and enjoyed champagne from red flutes.

While Kardashian and Barker love a coordinated look, they've also shown their dedication to one another with jewelry and tattoos. In December, Kardashian revealed her silver and pavé diamond pendant necklace featuring Barker's initials.

Barker, meanwhile, has inked his love for Kardashian on his body with multiple tattoos. Kardashian has even given him one herself. The drummer revealed his fiancée's work in December when he shared a photo on Instagram of the words "I love you" tattooed on his arm in Kardashian's handwriting.

"My favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist," he captioned the photo.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on October 16, 2021 in New York City. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

PEOPLE first confirmed Kardashian and Barker had begun dating in January 2021, and the couple took their relationship public on Instagram the following month.

Barker popped the question in October when he proposed to Kardashian at a beachside hotel in Montecito, Calif. Shortly after their engagement, a source told PEOPLE, "It was a complete surprise for Kourtney," adding, "Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him."

Kardashian was previously in a relationship with ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.