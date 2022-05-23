Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Veil Included a Touching Tribute to Travis Barker's Head Tattoo
Kourtney Kardashian and the Dolce & Gabbana design team worked very closely on creating her "dream" bridal look for her May 22 wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. And the bride made sure to include a special tribute to her groom.
As first reported by Vogue, Kardashian's veil featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary, based on the religious iconography Barker has inked on the top of this head. The words "family loyalty respect" were stitched underneath the religious motif, mirroring Barker's tattoo. The design also featured hand-embroidered flowers inspired by the gardens of Portofino.
The Poosh founder, 43, wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana corseted mini dress made of satin and lace that was "inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie," according to Vogue. She accessorized the look with lace pumps and a pair of tulle gloves — the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to accessory.
"Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way," Kardashian told Vogue.
Barker, 46, also wore custom Dolce & Gabbana (a dapper double-breasted suit) as did the couple's family members, including their daughters — Kardashian is mom to Penelope, 9, from her relationship with Scott Disick and the drummer is dad to daughter Alabama, 16, and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana — who served as bridesmaids in their matching red-rose embroidered tulle dresses.
The couple's ceremony was held at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, which was followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbor.
And of course the bride pulled another outfit change, swapping her white mini for a black, corseted lace design with a matching short black veil. The couple danced — and kissed — the night way in matching white "Mr. Barker" and "Mrs. Barker" leather jackets.
The reception capped off a 72-hour extravaganza, which started Friday night with a stylish welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny. On Saturday, the couple and their families got decked in their Dolce & Gabbana finest for an afternoon boat trip.
Kourtney gave off glam goth bride vibes in a vintage black Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress — also featuring a religious motif — from the label's spring/summer 1998 collection. She teamed the look with a short black veil with blue lace trim.
The couple's Italian nuptials mark their third wedding in the past two months. The Kardashians star legally married Barker in Santa Barbara last week with a few close friends and family members in attendance following their much talked-about "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4 following the Grammys.
Barker proposed to Kardashian in Montecito, Calif., last October, along the shoreline in front of their favorite spot, the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel. The special moment was filmed for Hulu's The Kardashians. Barker surprised his love with a large, oval-shaped diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.