Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Veil Included a Touching Tribute to Travis Barker's Head Tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian and the Dolce & Gabbana design team worked very closely on creating her "dream" bridal look for her May 22 wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. And the bride made sure to include a special tribute to her groom.

As first reported by Vogue, Kardashian's veil featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary, based on the religious iconography Barker has inked on the top of this head. The words ​​"family loyalty respect" were stitched underneath the religious motif, mirroring Barker's tattoo. The design also featured hand-embroidered flowers inspired by the gardens of Portofino.

The Poosh founder, 43, wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana corseted mini dress made of satin and lace that was "inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie," according to Vogue. She accessorized the look with lace pumps and a pair of tulle gloves — the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to accessory.

Here Comes the Bride!! Kourtney Kardashian is seen being guided to her wedding by mother Kris.

"Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way," Kardashian told Vogue.

Barker, 46, also wore custom Dolce & Gabbana (a dapper double-breasted suit) as did the couple's family members, including their daughters — Kardashian is mom to Penelope, 9, from her relationship with Scott Disick and the drummer is dad to daughter Alabama, 16, and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana — who served as bridesmaids in their matching red-rose embroidered tulle dresses.

The couple's ceremony was held at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, which was followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbor.

And of course the bride pulled another outfit change, swapping her white mini for a black, corseted lace design with a matching short black veil. The couple danced — and kissed — the night way in matching white "Mr. Barker" and "Mrs. Barker" leather jackets.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

The reception capped off a 72-hour extravaganza, which started Friday night with a stylish welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny. On Saturday, the couple and their families got decked in their Dolce & Gabbana finest for an afternoon boat trip.



Kourtney gave off glam goth bride vibes in a vintage black Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress — also featuring a religious motif — from the label's spring/summer 1998 collection. She teamed the look with a short black veil with blue lace trim.

