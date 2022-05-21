See Every Major Style Moment from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend

The Kardashian-Jenners and Barkers are living la dolce vita in style as they celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino, Italy. See all of their head-turning looks 

By Brittany Talarico Updated May 22, 2022 12:01 PM

1 of 20

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: NINO/GC Images

is serving va-va-voom in this vibrant red Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a bustier bodice and sheer overlay, styled with matching strappy shoes, a stole and bombshell hair and makeup for the couple's welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Travis Barker (with Kourtney Kardashian)

Credit: NINO/GC Images

also chooses Dolce & Gabbana in this slouchy suit styled with his signature black sunglasses. 

3 of 20

Kim Kardashian

Credit: NINO/GC Images

brings her bold blonde hair and skin-baring style to the weekend's festivities in her favorite fashion flex — that would be the pantaboots — and a cutout crop top with attached sleeves (both Dolce & Gabbana) worn to toast the happy couple at their welcome dinner

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Kylie Jenner

Credit: NINO/GC Images

in a black Dolce & Gabbana LBD teamed with knee-high moto boots and a matching black-and-white, top-handle bag at the welcome dinner

Advertisement

5 of 20

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Credit: NINO/GC Images

match at the welcome dinner in all black outfits including a satin bustier Dolce & Gabbana dress with sheer skirt and red cross necklace on the supermodel — and effortlessly cool separates and a chain necklace on the NBA star. 

6 of 20

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: NINO/GC Images

dresses the part in an archival leopard print Dolce & Gabbana gown (from the '90s) styled with a lacy black bra, plus oversize cross earrings and black accessories worn to the couple's welcome dinner. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Kris Jenner and Gui Siqueira

Credit: NINO/GC Images

are dripping in Dolce & Gabbana at the welcome dinner: a black sheer dress with a net overlay and statement earrings on her and a logo lounge suit and velvet cross emblazoned loafers on him. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Alabama Barker

Credit: IPA/INSTARimages.com

joins her dad in a glittering strapless dress for Friday's welcome dinner. 

Advertisement

9 of 20

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

give off goth bride and groom vibes in their coordinating Dolce & Gabbana looks at their pre-wedding lunch on Saturday: the bride in a black mini dress with a fitted bustier and an emblem of religious iconography appearing to be of the Madonna in the center (very similar to a design her sister Kim previously wore), plus black veil with blue lace trim, long black gloves and dark eye makeup, and Barker matching in a long-sleeve black robe-like look, black sunglasses, chunky black shoes and a chainlink necklace.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

shares an official first look at her Saturday bridal moment — an archival Dolce & Gabbana bustier mini dress and black-and-blue lace veil from the label's spring/summer 1998 collection. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

teams her black Dolce & Gabbana dress with double cross necklaces and strappy sandals for pre-wedding festivities on Saturday

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Kylie Jenner

Credit: MEGA

matches her lips to her floral Dolce & Gabbana dress, teamed with a straw bag, lucite sandals, white sunnies and oversize pearl drop earrings for a day of celebrating on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

flips the script on boating attire at Saturday's festivities, wearing an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana mini dress (which she "loves" per her Instagram posts) teamed with suede over-the-knee boots, gold jewelry and a half-up hairstyle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Kendall Jenner

Credit: MEGA

wears one of Dolce & Gabbana's signature floral prints via this chic neutral set, plus a red lip for a pop of color for another day of celebrations on Saturday in Portofino. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Kris Jenner

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

shows off her glam yacht style in a green lace Dolce & Gabbana caftan with "Portofino" embroidered across the front, plus shoulder-grazing earrings for Saturday's festivities. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

dines in Dolce & Gabbana at Saturday night's family dinner, including a lace corset dress, black gloves and stacks of opulent bracelets. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Landon Barker

Credit: Landon Barker/Instagram

jumps on the Dolce & Gabbana bandwagon in this three-piece red rose suit for Saturday's pre-wedding dinner.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

Kris Jenner

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

is easily spotted in this black-and-white Dolce & Gabbana polka dot gown worn over a sheer black top, plus statement jewels, a bold red lip and slicked hairstyle for Saturday night's event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Shutterstock

 takes her niece Penelope Disick and daughter North West for some pre-wedding gelato on Sunday — and of course turns the cobblestone streets into her runway in a gray bustier and matching trousers. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

Kris Jenner

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

announces that "leopard is my neutral" as she lounges on top of a leopard couch in this animal print Dolce & Gabbana design during the weekend's festivities.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Brittany Talarico