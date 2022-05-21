See Every Major Style Moment from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend
The Kardashian-Jenners and Barkers are living la dolce vita in style as they celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino, Italy. See all of their head-turning looks
Kourtney Kardashian
is serving va-va-voom in this vibrant red Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a bustier bodice and sheer overlay, styled with matching strappy shoes, a stole and bombshell hair and makeup for the couple's welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny.
Travis Barker (with Kourtney Kardashian)
also chooses Dolce & Gabbana in this slouchy suit styled with his signature black sunglasses.
Kim Kardashian
brings her bold blonde hair and skin-baring style to the weekend's festivities in her favorite fashion flex — that would be the pantaboots — and a cutout crop top with attached sleeves (both Dolce & Gabbana) worn to toast the happy couple at their welcome dinner.
Kylie Jenner
in a black Dolce & Gabbana LBD teamed with knee-high moto boots and a matching black-and-white, top-handle bag at the welcome dinner.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
match at the welcome dinner in all black outfits including a satin bustier Dolce & Gabbana dress with sheer skirt and red cross necklace on the supermodel — and effortlessly cool separates and a chain necklace on the NBA star.
Khloé Kardashian
dresses the part in an archival leopard print Dolce & Gabbana gown (from the '90s) styled with a lacy black bra, plus oversize cross earrings and black accessories worn to the couple's welcome dinner.
Kris Jenner and Gui Siqueira
are dripping in Dolce & Gabbana at the welcome dinner: a black sheer dress with a net overlay and statement earrings on her and a logo lounge suit and velvet cross emblazoned loafers on him.
Alabama Barker
joins her dad in a glittering strapless dress for Friday's welcome dinner.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
give off goth bride and groom vibes in their coordinating Dolce & Gabbana looks at their pre-wedding lunch on Saturday: the bride in a black mini dress with a fitted bustier and an emblem of religious iconography appearing to be of the Madonna in the center (very similar to a design her sister Kim previously wore), plus black veil with blue lace trim, long black gloves and dark eye makeup, and Barker matching in a long-sleeve black robe-like look, black sunglasses, chunky black shoes and a chainlink necklace.
Kourtney Kardashian
shares an official first look at her Saturday bridal moment — an archival Dolce & Gabbana bustier mini dress and black-and-blue lace veil from the label's spring/summer 1998 collection.
Kim Kardashian
teams her black Dolce & Gabbana dress with double cross necklaces and strappy sandals for pre-wedding festivities on Saturday.
Kylie Jenner
matches her lips to her floral Dolce & Gabbana dress, teamed with a straw bag, lucite sandals, white sunnies and oversize pearl drop earrings for a day of celebrating on Saturday.
Khloé Kardashian
flips the script on boating attire at Saturday's festivities, wearing an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana mini dress (which she "loves" per her Instagram posts) teamed with suede over-the-knee boots, gold jewelry and a half-up hairstyle.
Kendall Jenner
wears one of Dolce & Gabbana's signature floral prints via this chic neutral set, plus a red lip for a pop of color for another day of celebrations on Saturday in Portofino.
Kris Jenner
shows off her glam yacht style in a green lace Dolce & Gabbana caftan with "Portofino" embroidered across the front, plus shoulder-grazing earrings for Saturday's festivities.
Kylie Jenner
dines in Dolce & Gabbana at Saturday night's family dinner, including a lace corset dress, black gloves and stacks of opulent bracelets.
Landon Barker
jumps on the Dolce & Gabbana bandwagon in this three-piece red rose suit for Saturday's pre-wedding dinner.
Kris Jenner
is easily spotted in this black-and-white Dolce & Gabbana polka dot gown worn over a sheer black top, plus statement jewels, a bold red lip and slicked hairstyle for Saturday night's event.
Kim Kardashian
takes her niece Penelope Disick and daughter North West for some pre-wedding gelato on Sunday — and of course turns the cobblestone streets into her runway in a gray bustier and matching trousers.
Kris Jenner
announces that "leopard is my neutral" as she lounges on top of a leopard couch in this animal print Dolce & Gabbana design during the weekend's festivities.