See Every Major Style Moment from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend

North/South America, UK, Australia Rights Only - Portofino-Italy-20220520-Kardashian Family Out In Portofino Before Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Vow Ceremony -PICTURED: Travis Barker With Daughter Alabama -PHOTO by: IPA/INSTARimages.com -IPA_IPA30970417.jpg This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded