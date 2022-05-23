See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Dazzling Lorraine Schwartz Wedding Rings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot over the weekend during a romantic Italian ceremony attended by close friends and family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I do" with some serious bling!

PEOPLE can confirm that the wedding bands the stars exchanged vows with on their wedding day on Sunday, May 22, are custom Lorraine Schwartz pieces. (Schwartz is the Kardashian-Jenner family's longtime go-to jeweler, as she famously designed Kim Kardashian's engagement ring from ex-husband Kanye West.)

Barker, 46, previously worked closely with the jeweler to also design his now-wife's jaw-dropping engagement ring, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in October 2021.

"It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone," Schwartz previously told PEOPLE of the ring the Blink-182 drummer gave to Kardashian, 43, when he popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California.

"I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it," the celebrity jeweler added at the time. "He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding Credit: Photography by Ellen Von Unwerth

Kardshian and Barker exchanged vows in a stunning sunset ceremony surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six kids: Kardashian's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For their special day, the bride wore a custom white corseted mini-dress with a long, dramatic veil, while the groom donned a sleek black suit. Both looks were by Dolce & Gabbana.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared official wedding photos on Instagram, captioning their posts "happily ever after."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Photography by Ellen Von Unwerth

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that Kardashian was on cloud nine during the wedding weekend and couldn't be more thrilled to be married to the rockstar.

"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," the insider said. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."

Noting that Kardashian "is really the happiest she has ever been," the source added: "Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute."

Kardashian and Barker's weekend wedding marked the third time the pair have tied the knot.

The first time the couple sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.

On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source said at the time. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."