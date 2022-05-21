Kourtney Kardashian's Black Dress for Wedding Weekend Is Giving Major Kim Kardashian Déjà Vu
Kourtney Kardashian is taking a page out of sister Kim Kardashian's book.
The Poosh founder, 43, was photographed on Saturday wearing a sleeveless black mini dress with a Virgin Mary emblem across its front — an ensemble extremely similar to a look Kim wore back in 2017, emblem and all.
Both dresses were made by Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney's — which she was spotted in while walking in Portofino, Italy, ahead of her European wedding to beau Travis Barker — was from the fashion house's 1998 collection and featured a fitted bodice and a snap-up slit in the front. She paired it with a simple black sandal, long black gloves, and a a black veil featuring blue lace at the bottom.
Kim's dress, which she wore to the Little Next Door restaurant in Los Angeles, was made of a sheer material which stretched across the skirt. She accented it with black, strappy heels and wore her lob-length black hair away from her face.
On Saturday, Kim also wore black Dolce & Gabbana for her Kourtney's wedding weekend celebrations — but didn't twin with her sister!
The SKIMS mogul, 41, rocked a sheer ankle-length fitting dress with flowing sleeves, one of which she wore off the shoulder. She accessorized the ensemble with black heels and a pair of silver crosses. Her new platinum blonde locks, freshly dyed for the Met Gala, were worn down.
Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners bunch arrived in Italy on Friday, where Kourtney and Travis are going to say their "I dos" for the third time later this weekend. All were seen stepping out for dinner that night in their best take on the gothic-glam aesthetic.
The bride wore a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana red bodysuit with a sheer maxi-length overlay. She accessorized the look with strappy red heels and a faux fur scarf, which she draped around her arms. Travis stood by her side in a black blazer and pants, also by Dolce & Gabbana.
As the couple and their invited guests dined at Ristorante Puny, a source said: "You can feel all the love."
"Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," the insider added. "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"
Kourtney and Travis got engaged on their one-year anniversary in October 2021. On April 4, the pair had a "practice wedding" held in Las Vegas. It was later confirmed that this ceremony was not, in fact, legally binding.
Before jetting off to Italy this week, the couple got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15. Per photos obtained by TMZ, Travis' father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, were in attendance.
Alongside several black-and-white photos from the intimate occasion, Kourtney wrote: "Till death do us part."
The newlyweds are also planning a reception in Los Angeles once they return from Italy.