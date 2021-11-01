Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Recreate True Romance for Halloween: 'You're So Cool'

The newly engaged couple dressed up as the main characters from the 1993 classic film

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are showing off their true romance.

The newly engaged couple celebrated Halloween by recreating looks from the 1993 classic film, True Romance. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, looked stunning as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama, wearing pink leopard-print leggings and a sheer blue top paired with a short blonde wig.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, dressed as Christian Slater's character, Clarence, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, bomber jacket and shades.

"Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool," Kardashian captioned her Instagram post, quoting a line from the Quentin Tarantino-written film.

Barker also shared the same photos and caption on his own Instagram account.

The couple recreated the True Romance movie poster as well as posing for PDA-filled snaps in a convertible. In a second series of photos, Kardashian quoted another line from the movie, writing, "Okey dokey doggie daddy."

Kardashian and Barker have proven that the film is one of their favorites.

In March, Barker shared a video of his new tattoo, seemingly inspired by True Romance with the words "You're So Cool!", the title of the lead track from the film's soundtrack, by Hans Zimmer. Many fans commented under the post noting that they believe that the tattoo appears to be in Kardashian's handwriting while others raved about the movie reference.

The Poosh founder chimed in on the comments herself, writing simply, "You're so cool!"

Kardashian and Barker recently got engaged at a beachside hotel on Oct. 17. The rocker used a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood before proposing to his now-fiancée.

After the engagement, a family source told PEOPLE that it was a long time coming for the duo, who have been dating for nearly a year.

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the insider said. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."

"Travis was nervous, but Kourtney didn't hesitate for a second before she said yes," the source said, while an onlooker added, "Kourtney did not stop smiling."

