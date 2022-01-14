Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Cuddle in Matching Leopard-Print Pajamas to Celebrate 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kicked off the new year with a sweet matching moment!
The engaged couple are shown snuggled up on a couch together in a fun photo Kardashian, 42, shared to her Instagram feed Wednesday, wearing coordinating red pajamas with a leopard print.
Completing their ensembles, the Poosh founder sports a pair of "2022" glasses while her Blink-182 rocker beau, 46, wears a hat that says "HAPPY NEW YEAR!" as they drink from red champagne flutes to toast the new year.
"It's still 2022, right?" Kardashian captioned the snapshot, on which Barker commented, "Yes my love 🖤🌹"
While Barker and Kardashian clearly had a low-key fashion moment to celebrate the new year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also rang in 2022 in a festive sparkly silver look.
In a series of photos shared to Instagram on New Year's Eve, Kardashian struck some poses standing next to a grandfather clock wearing a high-shine metallic sequin bra with matching silver high-rise shorts featuring a brocade print. An enormous layered diamond choker and cross pendant and silver platforms upped her glam factor.
"2022 the best is yet to come," she captioned the photos, where she playfully tossed a crystal dice clutch in the air.
Barker's 16-year-old daughter Alabama seemed to give her soon-to-be stepmom's ensemble her stamp of approval. "Yesss 🔥," she commented.
The couple is currently making headlines for another style-related reason: the ensemble Barker wore to propose to Kardashian last fall, which is similar to what Machine Gun Kelly wore during his recent proposal to Megan Fox while the latter two were vacationing in Puerto Rico.
In Kelly's Wednesday Instagram announcement, the 31-year-old rapper was photographed down on one knee in a striped black-and-white shirt that had similar vibes to the outfit that Barker wore when he popped the question to Kardashian in October.
If that wasn't enough, Fox, 35, and Kardashian were also wearing black outfits that were reminiscent of each other during their prospective proposals, although Kardashian completed her look with an oversize jacket, boots and sunglasses.