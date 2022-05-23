There were a lot of best-dressed wedding guests at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romantic wedding in Italy over the weekend

What the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's star-studded wedding guest list made for a fashion parade!

Mother of the bride Kris Jenner walked her eldest child down the aisle Sunday in Portofino, Italy in light-pink, feathered, flowy gown with wide sleeves: an Alta Moda dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, stepped out in a black off-the-shoulder dress, accessorizing with sheer black gloves and a golden crown on her head.

Also in black? Kim Kardashian, who sported a fitted, high-neck gown with a sheer top and long sleeves, wearing a large cross in the middle of her chest.

Kourtney's second-youngest sibling, Kendall Jenner, opted for a high-neck pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with a floral and butterfly print.

Their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, rocked a fitted silver gown with floral print— also by Dolce & Gabbana — completing the look in dramatic eye makeup and white floral drop earrings.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, tied the knot at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by D & G, surrounded by red roses and loved ones. The couple exchanged vows before their six kids: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

For their big day, the bride wore a custom white corseted mini-dress with a long, dramatic veil, while the groom donned a sleek black suit. Both looks were by Dolce & Gabbana.

An epic reception followed at the nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown, where guests partied late into the night.

The pair's lavish wedding celebrations spanned the course of several days, starting with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening.

Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties.

On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and niece Penelope out for gelato — before getting glammed up for the big ceremony.

The Italian wedding weekend marked the third time the couple have tied the knot.

The pair first sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.

On May 15, the rocker and the reality star legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their European nuptials — to ensure it was legal.

For the micro-wedding, Kourtney wore a white Dolce & Gabbana minidress featuring a bustier-style top and an embroidered "bleeding heart" detail on the bodice. She completed the look with a sheer hooded veil and oxblood pumps.

Barker dressed for the occasion in a fitted all-black suit and his favorite shades.