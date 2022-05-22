Kardashian wore white for her Italian wedding to Travis Barker — but her mini Dolce & Gabbana mini dress still bucked tradition

See Kourtney Kardashian's Short Wedding Dress and Dramatic Veil for Italy Ceremony with Travis Barker

And the bride wore a mini dress!

Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy on Sunday wearing a short, white lace Dolce & Gabanna design, paired with a show-stopping, cathedral-length lace veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary. The groom chose a classic Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Kardashian and Barker's daughters — the Poosh founder is mom to Penelope, 9, from her relationship with Scott Disick and the drummer is dad to daughter Alabama, 16, and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana — served as bridesmaids while wearing coordinating dresses by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney Kardashian Stands Beside Daughter and Stepdaughter Bridesmaids at Wedding to Travis Barker. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

Kris Jenner, wearing a floor-length blush gown and massive diamond earrings, walked her daughter down the aisle.

The couple's ceremony was held at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, which was followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbor.

portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Here Comes the Bride!! Kourtney Kardashian is seen being guided to her wedding by mother Kris. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Kardashian and Barker have been serving a variety of over-the-top looks in Portofino. For their welcome dinner, she wore a glamorous wine-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a bustier bodice and sheer overlay. Barker wore a black suit sans shirt underneath, his signature shades and a chainlink necklace.

On Saturday, for the pre-wedding lunch, the couple gave off goth bride-and-groom vibes in their coordinating Dolce & Gabbana outfits, including a vintage black mini-dress from the label's spring/summer 1998 collection.

Kourtney Kardashian Wears White with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama in First Photo from Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/. Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

For the legal ceremony, Kardashian wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana minidress, featuring a bustier style top and an embroidered "bleeding heart" detail on the bodice. She teamed the look with a sheer hooded veil with attached sleeves (also Dolce & Gabbana) and oxblood pumps. Barker wore a fitted all-black suit and his favorite shades.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding photos Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: kulikulikulik

At the time, a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE that the couple "couldn't be happier."

"After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to L.A. to be with their kids," the insider added. "Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis' wife."

Kardashian pulled from the fashion vault for their Las Vegas wedding, choosing an archival yellow Versace bustier with an Art Deco cross on the front. In a carousel of photos shared on Instagram, the couple is seen wearing matching leather jackets for their spontaneous visit to One Love Wedding Chapel, staying true to their edgy, matching dressing aesthetic.

