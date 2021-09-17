Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pose in Bed Wearing Matching Sheet Masks

Kourtney Kardashian has boyfriend Travis Barker on board with her beauty rituals.

It's no secret that Kardashian, 42, is fond of taking care of her skin (she often details her beauty routines on her lifestyle website, Poosh). Now, she has Barker, 45, doing some skincare treatments with her, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Not long after their PDA-filled red carpet appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, Kardashian shared an "Instagram vs. Reality" post with photos taken during one of the couple's nights out in the city.

The first photo showed Kardashian looking all glam in full hair and makeup while dressed in a sexy black leather bustier, edgy lace-up pants and long fingerless Chanel gloves.

Her "Reality" photo looked quite different. Kardashian ditched her styled hair and makeup to instead cozy up in bed next to Barker in a plush white robe while they both did sheet masks together.

Kardashian and Barker made their red carpet debut at the VMAs on Sunday night in matching ensembles. The couple didn't hold back their PDA, holding hands and sharing multiple sensual kisses on the carpet.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kiss as They Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2021 MTV VMAs

During Kim Kardashian West's recent appearance on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres joked about how Barker and Kardashian haven't been able to "keep their hands off each other" since going public with their relationship. "They are at each other like it's the last time they're going to see each other, all the time!" DeGeneres said.

Kardashian West said she fully approves of their PDA. "It's a lot, but it's so cute," she continued. "You know what? That's what they do, and it's so cute. And I love love, so I love them."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: kourtney kardashain/instagram

Sources told PEOPLE in January that Kourtney and Barker had been dating "for about a month or two." After publicly confirming their relationship around Valentine's Day, the stars have famously engaged in PDA on a number of occasions.