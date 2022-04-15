Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently took part in "practice" wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian's Prince Has Come! See What Pic of Her and Travis Barker She's Comparing to Cinderella

Kourtney Kardashian sees her relationship with Travis Barker as nothing short of a fairy tale.

The Kardashians star, 42, shared an Instagram Story by a fan account on Thursday that paired a sweet pic of the Blink-182 drummer, 46, placing a black heel on one of her feet with an iconic Disney scene.

Namely, the moment from 1950's Cinderella when Prince Charming places the glass slipper on his future wife.

Of course, the couple's relationship doesn't usually follow a playbook as "old-school" as the timeless love story.

Most recently, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a "practice" wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3. (The Poosh founder clarified just three days later on April 6 that she and Barker had not obtained a marriage license at the chapel.)

Kardashian later shared a series of photos from the impromptu wedding, captioning the carousel of images on Instagram: "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple plans on taking a more intimate approach to their nuptials, although Kardashian's famous family wants to be a part of the festivities.

"They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it," the insider said, noting that since it's her first wedding, the Kardashian/Jenner brood "wants to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible."

