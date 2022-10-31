Kourtney Kardashian Dresses as Chucky's Bride for Halloween Just Months After Wedding to Travis Barker

The team at bridal brand AMSALE told PEOPLE about recreating Tiffany Valentine's signature wedding look from the 1998 film Bride of Chucky

By Maggie Kreienberg
Published on October 31, 2022 03:01 PM
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Marcus Hyde

Kourtney Kardashian is a bride once more!

Just under six months after wearing her own custom wedding gown to tie the knot with Travis Barker in Italy, Kardashian, 43, put on another famous bridal ensemble to celebrate Halloween. The Lemme founder dressed as Tiffany Valentine from Bride of Chucky, while her husband went as Chucky from the horror franchise of the same name.

The pair put on convincing portrayals of the killer doll and his bride. For her part, Kardashian wore a white wedding gown, cropped leather jacket, tulle veil, black choker necklace and gothic makeup. She even showed off a temporary tattoo on her chest that featured the word "Chucky" along with a large red heart. Barker, 46, transformed into the horror character with the help of a red wig, prop knife and fake stitches on his face.

Travis Barker and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>
Marcus Hyde

"You got your wish. You're mine now doll. And if you know what's good for you, you are going to love, honor, and obey," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned a series of photos of the couple in costume, to which Barker replied, "Hi. I'm Chucky, wanna play?"

Travis Barker and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>
Marcus Hyde

Kardashian's stylist Dani Michelle collaborated with luxury bridal designer AMSALE to recreate Valentine's wedding gown. From fabric sourcing to sewing, Kardashian's costume was made in just five days at AMSALE's atelier in New York City.

"This is our second costume we have collaborated on with Dani and Kourtney and we are thrilled to help bring this vision to life," Sarah Swann, chief creative officer at AMSALE, tells PEOPLE. "We chose duchess satin and Alençon Lace from France to recreate the dress. The detail of the gown was using Alençon lace from France, which we hand-cut and hand sewed onto the bodice of the gown."

Dress/Sketch
Amsale

"Dani is fantastic to work with, her vision and direction is clear and we have built a great relationship together," Swann adds. "The communication makes the collaboration fun and efficient."

As fans may recall, this isn't the first time the Poosh founder has worn a wedding gown for Halloween. Last year, Kardashian and her then-fiancé dressed as Kim Boggs and Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, which starred Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.

The reality star took inspiration from Ryder's white dress during the movie's snow scene and tapped AMSALE to recreate the off-the-shoulder satin number. Kardashian completed the look with a long blonde wig, black tights and white pumps.

Kardashian wasn't the only KarJenner sister to don a bridal ensemble this Halloween either. Her younger sister Kylie channeled the Bride of Frankenstein on Friday, wearing a custom Jean Paul Gaultier bandage gown and a black-and-white wig.

