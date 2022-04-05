Style Soulmates! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Best Matching Outfits

The couple hit the Grammys red carpet in edgy black looks on Sunday — a cutout Et Ochs jumpsuit and sheer opera gloves on Kardashian and a Givenchy suit look plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry on Barker — which they would later wear to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to say "I do."

"They were dressed with what they had on at the Grammys,"One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson tells PEOPLE. "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. It was over in about 30 minutes." It is currently unclear if Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.