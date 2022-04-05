Style Soulmates! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Best Matching Outfits
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker— who had a surprise wedding ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammys and didn't even change their outfits! — love to coordinate their looks. Here's the photographic proof their wardrobes are a match made in style heaven
Bride and Groom
The couple hit the Grammys red carpet in edgy black looks on Sunday — a cutout Et Ochs jumpsuit and sheer opera gloves on Kardashian and a Givenchy suit look plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry on Barker — which they would later wear to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to say "I do."
"They were dressed with what they had on at the Grammys,"One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson tells PEOPLE. "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. It was over in about 30 minutes." It is currently unclear if Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.
Black Tie Best
At the 2022 Oscars, the couple also matched (and made out) in head-to-toe black — a sleek, strapless black tea-length vintage Mugler dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and strappy Aquazzura "Perfect Kiss" sandals on the Poosh founder and a black Margiela suit and Tiffany & Co. brooch on the Blink-182 drummer.
Afterparty Pair
For the Vanity Fair Oscar party, the duo changed into coordinating black tie looks — a Dolce & Gabbana gown on Kardashian and a Thom Browne trench and YSL shoes on Travis.
Best Dressed Guests
The couple put on their black tie finest for Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding, dressed in a classic tuxedo and black, figure-hugging gown, respectively.
Pajama Party
The couple rang in 2022 wearing matching red animal print pajamas, which even complemented their champagne flutes!
Loved — and Laced — Up!
Kardashian has clearly been leaning into an edgier style aesthetic, seen here in a leather lace-up Olivier Theyskens LBD and Manolo Blahnik heels alongside her man — who is wearing a spike embellished Thom Browne suit — at the 2021 MTV VMAs.
Buckle Up
For an N.Y.C. date ahead of Barker's Saturday Night Live appearance, Kardashian teamed her Dolce & Gabbana animal print bustier with shiny Balenciaga pants, while Barker went full-on rock star in buckle-embellished jeans, combat boots, a graphic tank and edgy jewelry.
A Little Bit Rock 'N' Roll
The couple has made their affection for each other clear (the touching tongues red carpet move is their signature) and Kourt has even incorporated that into her wardrobe via this NSFW tee which quotes the lyrics to the 1994 tune "Love Me," by punk rock band The Queers.
Cut It Out!
You know, just a casual date night for the couple dressed in their edgiest, including a daring cutout mini on Kardashian.
Made for Each Other
The couple even packs a coordinating wardrobe for their vacations, as seen in this personal snap from Kardashian's Instagram, taken while they were in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Leather Lovers
"What happens in Vegas," the reality star captioned an Instagram gallery of photos with her boo last summer, both wearing punk rock looks including plaid pants and a leather jacket on Barker and a velvet bustier and leather pants on Kardashian.