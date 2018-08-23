Kim Kardashian West infamously called Kourtney Kardashian the “least exciting to look at” during their massive sister fight this season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But the 39-year-old mom of three proves her sister’s jab couldn’t be further from the truth with a sexy new Instagram selfie.

Kardashian shouted out close friend and Kardashian West’s ex-assistant Stephanie Shepard’s denim collaboration with J Brand on her Instagram story — while posing completely topless.

The KUWTK star stood in her closet wearing Shepard’s “Little Black Jean” and black stilettos she showed a hint of underboob as she covered the rest of her breasts with one arm.

“I swear this pic is about Steph’s jeans,” Kardashian jokingly captioned the shot, implying the sexy shot was not meant to be about her going topless. She also added, “Proud wife.”

Shepard partnered with J brand in June to design her own limited-edition pair of $278 high-waisted skinny jeans called the “Little Black Jean.” She added a few signature design details, including an even higher high rise, a snugger fit through the leg and lace-up front all constructed with “Photo Ready” denim.

“I wanted to partner with J Brand because I have been a fan of the brand for years and I know they create quality products, so when they approached me about a possible collab, I jumped at the opportunity,” Shepherd told PEOPLE.

Shepard made headlines in November 2017 when a source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE that after four years working together, Kardashian West had opted to professionally part ways with Shepherd.

“Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” the insider told PEOPLE. “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work. Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

The source added that Shepherd is “still friendly with the other sisters but she and Kim aren’t really speaking.”

Another source told PEOPLE the lines between business and pleasure had been blurred.

“Steph was very friendly with Kim’s family — she was almost part of the family,” explained the insider, noting that Shepherd had become particularly close with Kourtney, which was documented on season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Kim needed an assistant where the relationship is more professional,” said the source. “It’s very difficult to work with friends, so Kim decided to hire someone else. The bottom line is that Steph was hired as an assistant, and Kim wanted to keep it like that.”

However earlier this month in a new video shared on Kardashian West’s website/app, the star and her former assistant denied that their decision to cease working together was due to a feud.

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” Kardashian West shared, adding that she respected Shepherd’s decision “to go in a different direction.”

“I’m so happy she wants to go off and do other things,” she explained.

“We really never even stopped talking,” Shepherd said, sharing that while reading those kinds of headlines can be uncomfortable, at least she knows “it’s not true.”

Kardashian West added, “And it’s also different because you haven’t had that kind of energy, so it’s hard to explain to someone, ‘It’s not true, we know that, chill out, don’t even pay it any attention.’ Because it’s hard to not pay it [attention] because people really believe things.”