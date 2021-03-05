Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video as a Teenager With Highlighter Yellow Blonde Hair

From the looks of it, her mom Kris Jenner wasn't a huge fan of the yellow-blonde hue

Kourtney Kardashian just revealed a bit of a beauty blunder she experienced when she bleached her hair blonde.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, has previously shown fans the moment she dyed her hair bleach blonde when she was 16. But it looks like before her hair dyed platinum, Kardashian's naturally-black hair ended up bleaching to a highlighter yellow tone.

Kardashian posted a throwback video on her Instagram Story where she was in the kitchen with mom Kris Jenner and looked dramatically different with her yellow-blonde hair. As the star appeared to grab her binders before leaving for school, Jenner asked her daughter: "Kourtney, do you have an appointment to have your hair fixed tomorrow?"

"Yeah," Kardashian replied.

The Poosh founder previously told PEOPLE that she "was the original sister with the blonde hair!" She added: "I was blonde in high school for just like a month. I think I was in 11th grade or something."

But she doesn't see herself lightening her hair again anytime soon. "I'm just a brown-haired girl," she said. "It just suits me. I like my dark hair."

Kardashian also opened up about how the extreme hair color change left her strands very damaged.

