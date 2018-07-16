Kourtney Kardashian‘s getting cheeky in her latest Instagram post.

The reality star, 39, may have just returned home to Los Angeles after a three week getaway to Italy, but she isn’t done sharing her endless sexy bikini shots with the world.

Kardashian left very little to the imagination when she posed with her backside facing the camera in a floral Dolce & Gabbana bikini, which included hi-rise thong bottoms that left little to the imagination and a huge straw hat while sitting in a field of green grass.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Don’t be shady, be a lady☀,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

While some haters commented on Kardashian’s post saying it is inappropriate for a mom to bare her backside in a bikini, others jumped to the star’s defense. “Lol to all the moms hating… if y’all had her body at her age I’m sure y’all wouldn’t be ashamed of showing off a little from time to time. She works hard for the body she has.. leave her alone🍒,” Instagram user m.ashley1031 wrote.

Kardashian provided no shortage of bikini photos throughout her vacation in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While boating on yacht in Portofino, the mom-of-three snacked on a basket of focaccia while showing off her killer bikini bod in a photo snapped by oldest son Mason.

Earlier during the trip, Kardashian posed with friend Simon Huck on another private yacht in Capri wearing a bare strappy black two-piece suit from Girls on Swim with its clear vinyl straps hugging her derriere.

A source told PEOPLE Kourtney was having “the best time in Europe” with Bendjima and her kids.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes,” the source said. “They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him.”