Kourtney Kardashian’s Black Boots Cost $1,290 — but We Found a $180 Dupe

Kourtney Kardashian seems to have all the beauty tricks you’d ever need up her sleeve. That’s what’s made her lifestyle site Poosh so successful — it offers golden nuggets of wisdom from Kardashian (and plenty of in-the-know experts) that are actually fairly easy to work into one’s own day to day life. But when it comes to the topic of fashion, it’s Kardashian’s off-duty outfits that sometimes teach the most valuable lesson of all.

This week’s style takeaway is all about the power of a solid pair of shoes — black boots, more specifically, which Kardashian seems to own in multiples. This season alone, she’s been playing favorites with a pair of low-top Dr. Martens (perhaps taking note from Kendall Jenner?), and regularly strutting around L.A. in her go-to Celine sock booties. But it’s her newest pair of platform boots that have particularly piqued our interest.

On January 29, the Poosh founder was spotted walking around Calabasas in a ’90s-inspired outfit that’s giving us serious The Matrix vibes. An all-black base consisting of black skinny jeans and what appears to be a fitted black tee allowed her teal green leather trench coat to pop. But the facet that really popped? A pair of chunky The Row booties that added an instant cool factor.

Kardashian’s booties, which feature a zip-up front and a thick platform sole, go for a casual $1,290 — in other words, not pocket change that everyone can shell out at a moment’s notice. Before you get too discouraged and think you can never emulate this exceptionally good footwear moment, here’s the good news: Nordstrom is currently selling a pair of Vagabond Shoemakers Chelsea boots that are giving us serious Kardashian vibes. Just like her The Row find, they’re made with sleek black leather and pair a streamlined, minimalist design with a thick platform base that adds height without the pain of a heel. The best part? These only cost $180.

Shop the $180 Vagabond boots that look just like Kardashian’s $1,290 pair, below.

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Tara Chelsea Boot, $179.95; nordstrom.com

