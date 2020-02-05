Kourtney Kardashian’s Black Boots Cost $1,290 — but We Found a $180 Dupe

Seriously, you won’t be able to tell them apart
Kourtney Kardashian seems to have all the beauty tricks you’d ever need up her sleeve. That’s what’s made her lifestyle site Poosh so successful — it offers golden nuggets of wisdom from Kardashian (and plenty of in-the-know experts) that are actually fairly easy to work into one’s own day to day life. But when it comes to the topic of fashion, it’s Kardashian’s off-duty outfits that sometimes teach the most valuable lesson of all.
This week’s style takeaway is all about the power of a solid pair of shoes — black boots, more specifically, which Kardashian seems to own in multiples. This season alone, she’s been playing favorites with a pair of low-top Dr. Martens (perhaps taking note from Kendall Jenner?), and regularly strutting around L.A. in her go-to Celine sock booties. But it’s her newest pair of platform boots that have particularly piqued our interest.
RELATED: Kate Middleton Has Worn This Comfy Boot Trend for Years
On January 29, the Poosh founder was spotted walking around Calabasas in a ’90s-inspired outfit that’s giving us serious The Matrix vibes. An all-black base consisting of black skinny jeans and what appears to be a fitted black tee allowed her teal green leather trench coat to pop. But the facet that really popped? A pair of chunky The Row booties that added an instant cool factor.
Kardashian’s booties, which feature a zip-up front and a thick platform sole, go for a casual $1,290 — in other words, not pocket change that everyone can shell out at a moment’s notice. Before you get too discouraged and think you can never emulate this exceptionally good footwear moment, here’s the good news: Nordstrom is currently selling a pair of Vagabond Shoemakers Chelsea boots that are giving us serious Kardashian vibes. Just like her The Row find, they’re made with sleek black leather and pair a streamlined, minimalist design with a thick platform base that adds height without the pain of a heel. The best part? These only cost $180.
Shop the $180 Vagabond boots that look just like Kardashian’s $1,290 pair, below.
Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Tara Chelsea Boot, $179.95; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.