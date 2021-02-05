Kourt's Court! Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in a Sexy Swimsuit for Cheeky Photo Shoot

The star's all about capturing a good swimsuit pic — even on the tennis court

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, put her curves on display in a one-shoulder, metallic chrome swimsuit as she posed with her hand on her hip in the center of a tennis court. In another shot, Kourtney was captured happily running on the court with a wide smile across her face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Her sister Kim Kardashian West, 40, also used the tennis court as a sporty backdrop for an impromptu photo shoot. Dressed in a cropped shirt and teeny-tiny string bikini bottoms, the SKIMS mogul channeled younger sister Kylie Jenner as she twinned with Kylie's close friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

"The new Kylie and Stass! #SisterSwap," Kim captioned the Instagram photos. "whatever," Kylie replied in the comments.

Kim and Kourtney sent fans love during their tropical getaway as they blew a kiss to the camera in a photo shared by the Poosh founder.

"Greetings from Turks and Caicos. Xx Kourt & Kim 💋💋," the caption read.

Kourtney's new boyfriend, musician Travis Barker, also got flirty with the star in the comments section of one of her recent bikini pics. In the sultry photo, she sat on a lounge chair in an orange two-piece and visor, and stared out at the ocean. Kourtney then cheekily asked her followers if they had enough of her swimsuit content.

"Orange you glad I'm still posting trip pics? 🧡" the star said.

Image zoom Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Barker left a sweet message for Kourt in the comments, hinting that he's been loving her skin-baring vacation photos.

"Yesssss," the musician wrote.

PEOPLE confirmed Kourtney and Barker's relationship last month. While their relationship is still in the early stages, a source told PEOPLE that the Blink-182 musician has already gotten the stamp-of-approval from Kourtney's famous family.