Kourtney Kardashian Serves Up 'Boss Lady' Looks While Teasing Fans on Her Upcoming Business Venture

This year, Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand Goop and vegan chicken company Daring

Published on August 1, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Teases New Business Venture
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is ready to boss things up!

The Poosh founder teased an upcoming business with a leveled up business casual outfit shared to her Instagram over the weekend.

Kardashian, 43, wore a structured, patched up black and plaid blazer-dress and metallic stilettos as she posed against a stack of vintage-looking travel trunks (possibly a hint to her latest project?)

She also perfected an effortless updo with two face-framing pieces in the front, which she teamed with a Kardashian-classic nude lip and a smokey eye that worked accentuated her sultry gaze.

"It's giving boss lady with business venture coming soon," she captioned the post, alongside a handful of emojis, including a pair of champagne flutes and a scientist.

The Kardashian star's friends and family were quick to comment on the bombshell post, Addison Rae and little sister Kylie Jenner commenting heart-eye emojis while Kourtney Kardashian and best friend Malika hyped up her boss energy.

A new startup is right up Kardashian's alley considering Poosh's latest collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop.

In June, the two entrepreneurs transformed their passion for wellness into a "This Smells Like My Pooshy" candle, a fruity black gardenia-scented spin-off on Paltrow's famed "This Smells Like My Vagina" scent.

"The goop x Poosh collaboration is not just about a candle – there's a deeper message: the importance of women supporting women," read a news release. "Paltrow and Kardashian are adamant that female entrepreneurs shouldn't be pitted against one another and that there is room for everyone at the table."

Only a month before, the Iron Man actress addressed a fan expressing concern that Kardashian "copied" Goop when creating her own wellness and e-commerce platform in 2019 , during an Instagram Q&A. But, the actress only had an empowering message to share.

"This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls—," she wrote, "there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams."

"I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from," the Oscar winner admitted. "Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses there is a place for all of us."

She ended her response with kind words for Kardashian and her man Travis Barker writing, "Plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER," shouting out the couple's nickname.

June also saw Kardashian and Barker take on a "saucy" foodie campaign with vegan chicken company Daring (Kardashian is 95% vegan according to Poosh while Barker has been vegan for 15 years).

For the tastefully sexy campaign, the newly married couple posed in silk robes and sexy pajamas (and lingerie for Kardashian) while they munched on their favorite meals, including a bucket of Daring fried chicken.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I haven't eaten meat since I was 13 years old, so really good plant protein is important to me. Daring is awesome, because it's super clean and has all-natural ingredients," Barker said in a release. "When I went fully vegan 15 years ago, the options were basically straight vegetables, so I'm excited to see more plant-based choices on menus."

Kardashian agreed, stating in a press release "I've been on a health and wellness journey for the past 13 years, which has made me super conscious of what I put into my body and my kids' bodies. I'm not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring."

