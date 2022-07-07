Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'K' on Husband Travis Barker: 'My Finest Work'

Kourtney Kardashian shared a look at her husband Travis Barker's brand new ink on her Instagram stories Thursday

Travis Barker has added another tattoo to his vast ink collection — only this time the tattoo artist was wife Kourtney Kardashian!

The 43-year-old Poosh mogul shared on her Instagram stories that her husband is now rocking the letter 'K' on his arm, along with a heart. Kardashian made sure it was clear she made the design, as she captioned the photo, "Some of my finest work @travisbarker."

And she is not the only family member who has permanently inked Barker. The 46-year-old admitted that his kids, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, also have had the chance. He told GQ in a 2016 interview, "I have this portion on my thigh where basically anytime I get tattooed, if they're around and they want to, they can grab the gun and doodle on me. It's like a sketchbook. Those are the memories that are really priceless."

"It all started because Landon wanted a tattoo. He didn't understand why he couldn't. He was worked up and in tears. I had to explain that I'd go to jail if you get a tattoo. So I said, "Let's make a deal, you tattoo me.'"

Barker elaborated on the significance of having the designs on his body permanently. "For me, it's documenting part of my life or people, things, times in my life. When I'm dead and gone I want people to be able to look at my body and basically relive my life in some ways."

The drummer found himself in a life-and-death situation just days ago, after he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

He has since updated his 7.5 million Instagram followers that he is doing "much better" and on Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer was photographed walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," Kardashian wrote on Instagram amid his health scare. "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."