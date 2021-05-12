Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'I Love You' on Boyfriend Travis Barker's Arm
The musician already has Kourtney Kardashian's first name inked above his nipple
Kourtney Kardashian just made her love for boyfriend Travis Barker very well known.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, shared multiple photos and a video tattooing the phrase "I love you" onto the Blink-182 drummer's inner forearm. Kardashian shared a snap writing the words out on paper before inking the sweet message on Barker's body while he calmly looked on.
"I tattoo," Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post.
Barker, 45, clearly seemed pleased with his girlfriend's work. "🖤 Woman of many talents," he commented. He also shared a close-up shot of the final tattoo on his Instagram Story and praised Kardashian for her skills.
"Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash," he said.
Just last month, Barker showed his love for Kardashian by inking her first name on his chest directly above his left nipple.
The romance has continued to heat up between Kardashian and Barker, who went public with their relationship by going Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend. From sharing a cheeky Goop candle named "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm" to packing on the PDA during a romantic getaway in Utah, the couple hasn't shied away from showing off their romance on social media.
"Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her," a source told PEOPLE of Barker, who "often spoils" Kardashian. "Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life."
Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella, 15, son Landon Asher, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De la Hoya, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian shares sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½, with ex Scott Disick.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker and Kardashian have spent time with each other's families in the months since they started dating, and that he had already gotten the stamp of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner family.
"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the insider said in January. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."