Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'I Love You' on Boyfriend Travis Barker's Arm

The musician already has Kourtney Kardashian's first name inked above his nipple

Kourtney Kardashian just made her love for boyfriend Travis Barker very well known.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, shared multiple photos and a video tattooing the phrase "I love you" onto the Blink-182 drummer's inner forearm. Kardashian shared a snap writing the words out on paper before inking the sweet message on Barker's body while he calmly looked on.

"I tattoo," Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Barker, 45, clearly seemed pleased with his girlfriend's work. "🖤 Woman of many talents," he commented. He also shared a close-up shot of the final tattoo on his Instagram Story and praised Kardashian for her skills.

"Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash," he said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Just last month, Barker showed his love for Kardashian by inking her first name on his chest directly above his left nipple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

"Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her," a source told PEOPLE of Barker, who "often spoils" Kardashian. "Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: kourtney kardashain/instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker and Kardashian have spent time with each other's families in the months since they started dating, and that he had already gotten the stamp of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner family.