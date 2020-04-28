Kourtney Kardashian Supports Scott Disick's Clothing Brand by Wearing His 'Stay Home' Sweatsuit

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is a very supportive ex!

On Tuesday, Kardashian, 41, shared a photo of herself sporting her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick's clothing brand Talentless.

The reality star dressed in the brand's "Stay Home" black hoodie and black sweat pants — both $129 according to the clothing line's website.

Kardashian, who shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with Disick, kept it cozy by styling her hair in a loose ponytail while posing in her bedroom.

"Stay home," Kardashian simply captioned the post, tagging the brand.

Kardashian has been making sure to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she celebrated her birthday earlier this month with just her kids and a surprise parade put on by her sisters and friends.

In videos shared by Kardashian on Instagram, her loved ones gathered outside her home with posters and balloons, lining the mother of three's driveway.

“Kourtney had a fun birthday. She was just grateful to wake up with her kids around. She is always the happiest with her kids," a source tells PEOPLE. "She received multiple flower deliveries and felt very treated. Her family and friends also celebrated her with a drive by a parade.”

"About 20 cars lined the street outside Kourtney’s house. Everyone that she loves showed up. The cars were decorated with balloons and Happy Birthday," added a second source. "It was a surprise for Kourtney and she loved it.”

As for how Kardashian has been balancing social distancing and co-parenting with Disick, a source recently told PEOPLE that the exes "have created a safe situation for the kids."

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian David Becker/WireImage

"The kids are able to spend time with Scott too," the source said of Disick, 36, adding that he and girlfriend Sofia Richie are staying "at his house" for the time being.

"They are not seeing any other people right now. Sofia is not even spending time with her family, including her dad [Lionel Richie]," the source said. "The kids visit Scott as usual. Otherwise, the kids live with Kourtney. They stay home and are not around other people."