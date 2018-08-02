Kourtney Kardashian Enlists Kanye West 'All the Time' for Style Advice: 'He's Not Shy'

Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Paras Griffin/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to get fashion advice from Kanye West.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive chat before the highly anticipated season 15 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she turns to her brother-in-law for styling tips “all the time.”

“He’s not shy about giving advice. He’ll say, ‘Look, I love this, I like that,'” Kourtney says. “I remember I was going to Paris for Fashion Week in the fall and I was showing him my looks. I had photos of the outfits I was going to wear and he had me switch a couple things.”

The star continues, “I remember he was like, ‘Get those Dickies and wear Dickies instead.’ I can’t remember what pants I was going to wear. I don’t even know if it was jeans or something and he was like, ‘Get Dickies and wear those.’ So now I got a bunch of Dickies after he said that.”

Kourtney explains that West has also styled herself and his wife Kim together in matching outfits for some appearances at Paris Fashion Week in September 2016.

“I remember another time in Paris when we were all there together, we were getting ready together and he fully dressed Kim and I. We were in these Balmain outfits, like gold and silver. We were going to a Balmain after-party and he fully dressed us from head-to-toe together. He wanted us coordinating and he definitely had a vision,” Kourtney says.

It’s not much of a surprise that Kourtney values Kim’s taste in fashion, especially considering how much she loves her sister’s closet.

“I think she has a lot of clothes that she never wears — a lot of vintage and archived pieces and things that she’s worn like one time,” Kourtney tells us. “She just has amazing stylists too that help shop for her. She just has a really insane closet. It’s like a museum.”

Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

