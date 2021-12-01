Kourtney Kardashian Sports SKIMS x Fendi Bikini While Kissing Fiancé Travis Barker in the Pool
Donning a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini, Kourtney Kardashian simply captioned the steamy snapshot: "life with you"
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not shying away from some poolside PDA!
On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a steamy snap on Instagram of her kissing her fiancé, 46, while taking a dip in the pool.
Donning a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini, the 42-year-old Poosh founder simply captioned the sensual shot: "life with you."
Barker gushed over his fiancée in the comments section, writing, "I couldn't love you more 💜," while his 18-year-old son Landon shared a red heart emoji.
Their pool time appeared to be a family affair, with Kardashian sharing a photo earlier in the day of her and 9-year-old daughter Penelope in the water.
The mom of three — who shares Penelope as well as sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick — has recently been documenting her quality time with her kids.
On Saturday, the mother-daughter duo posted a video on their shared TikTok account that included a cameo from the Blink-182 drummer. In the clip, the three spun around in circles while dancing to Fazlija's song "Helikopter."
At the end of the clip, Kardashian and Barker shared a sweet hug as Penelope continued spinning.
Kardashian and Penelope's joint TikTok account includes videos of Penelope taking off on a private jet, doing her skincare routine and packing for vacation.