Kourtney Kardashian Sports SKIMS x Fendi Bikini While Kissing Fiancé Travis Barker in the Pool

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not shying away from some poolside PDA!

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a steamy snap on Instagram of her kissing her fiancé, 46, while taking a dip in the pool.

Donning a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini, the 42-year-old Poosh founder simply captioned the sensual shot: "life with you."

Barker gushed over his fiancée in the comments section, writing, "I couldn't love you more 💜," while his 18-year-old son Landon shared a red heart emoji.

Their pool time appeared to be a family affair, with Kardashian sharing a photo earlier in the day of her and 9-year-old daughter Penelope in the water.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

The mom of three — who shares Penelope as well as sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick — has recently been documenting her quality time with her kids.

On Saturday, the mother-daughter duo posted a video on their shared TikTok account that included a cameo from the Blink-182 drummer. In the clip, the three spun around in circles while dancing to Fazlija's song "Helikopter."

At the end of the clip, Kardashian and Barker shared a sweet hug as Penelope continued spinning.

