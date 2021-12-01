Kourtney Kardashian Sports SKIMS x Fendi Bikini While Kissing Fiancé Travis Barker in the Pool

By Tristan Balagtas November 30, 2021 10:36 PM
Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not shying away from some poolside PDA!

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a steamy snap on Instagram of her kissing her fiancé, 46, while taking a dip in the pool.

Donning a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini, the 42-year-old Poosh founder simply captioned the sensual shot: "life with you."

Barker gushed over his fiancée in the comments section, writing, "I couldn't love you more 💜," while his 18-year-old son Landon shared a red heart emoji.

Their pool time appeared to be a family affair, with Kardashian sharing a photo earlier in the day of her and 9-year-old daughter Penelope in the water.

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

The mom of three — who shares Penelope as well as sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick — has recently been documenting her quality time with her kids.

On Saturday, the mother-daughter duo posted a video on their shared TikTok account that included a cameo from the Blink-182 drummer. In the clip, the three spun around in circles while dancing to Fazlija's song "Helikopter." 

At the end of the clip, Kardashian and Barker shared a sweet hug as Penelope continued spinning.

Kardashian and Penelope's joint TikTok account includes videos of Penelope taking off on a private jet, doing her skincare routine and packing for vacation.

