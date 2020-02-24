Kourtney Kardashian Calls These Flattering Spanx Leggings One of Her Go-To Basics

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

She may wear designer gowns while hanging out in the kitchen and dazzle in millions of dollars worth of diamonds during photoshoots, but Kourtney Kardashian still loves a too-good-to-be-true bargain just as much as the rest of us. In fact, Kardashian loves affordable finds so much, she recently posted a list of her favorite budget-friendly wardrobe essentials on her lifestyle website Poosh.

Five of her go-to basics made the list, including these comfortable Dr. Marten shoes and a bodysuit from her sister Kim’s Skims collection, but the piece that caught our attention the most was this pair of Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings. It’s not the first time Kardashian has raved about the sculpting leggings — she once listed them as her Pick of the Week on Poosh and is often seen sporting them in her Instagram photos.

It’s easy to see why she’s such a big fan. Aside from being breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying, these flattering bottoms also boast a comfortable four-way stretch material and a contoured high-waisted fit with a waistband that stays put through even the most grueling of workouts.

Like all items in the brand’s activewear collection, the leggings are made with Spanx’s signature shapewear technology, which Kardashian says helps to “make your figure look incredible.” They also have a convenient hidden pocket in the waistband and are free of center seams, so you never have to worry about camel toe.

And did we mention the best-selling leggings are size-inclusive? Sizes range from XS to 3XL, so you’ll have no trouble finding a pair that fits perfectly. Perhaps the best part? You can shop the Kourtney-approved workout staple for less than $100 — meaning it won’t cost you a ton to keep up with this Kardashian.

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings, $98; spanx.com