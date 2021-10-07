Kourtney Kardashian Officially Pulled Out Her Halloween Pajamas, and You Can Get Similar Ones for $25 at Amazon
We're less than a month away from Halloween, and Kourtney Kardashian is already getting into the holiday spirit. The reality star recently posted a photo carousel on Instagram where she's seen wearing a pair of skeleton pajamas and showing off her spooky home decor, including skulls, pumpkins, cobwebs, and fake spiders. If she inspired you to start celebrating Halloween early, you can get a similar pair of skeleton pajamas for $25 at Amazon.
The festive pajama set comes with a black, long-sleeve, crew neck shirt with ribbed cuffs and matching high-waisted black pants with ribbed cuffs around the ankles. Both pieces are made from 100 percent machine-washable cotton with white bones printed on the front, and they're available in sizes small through 3X. They're warm and cozy enough to sleep in throughout the holiday season, yet cute enough to pass as a costume on Halloween night.
Buy It! #Followme Skeleton Pajamas, $24.99; amazon.com
Another way to channel Kourtney Kardashian's fall vibe is with the "roomy and comfortable" Just Love Adult Skeleton Onesie, as one reviewer puts it, that comes in sizes XS through XXL. It's made from soft microfleece and has a hood, a zipper up the front, convenient side pockets, and elasticized fabric around the wrists and ankles. You can wear the one-and-done outfit as both a super cozy costume and as loungewear around the house.
More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the skeleton onesie a five-star rating. "I bought it [to wear] on Halloween night while taking my son trick-or-treating, but I plan on wearing it throughout winter," one shopper wrote. "These are so comfy for a onesie. Usually, onesies are tight on my shoulders, but these have been the most comfortable thing to lounge around/sleep in. I wish there were ten different other styles in this exact fit/material. Not too hot, just perfect."
A second reviewer added, "I ordered it a couple [of] weeks ago and basically haven't taken it off since. I was originally intending for it to be an ironic Halloween costume (because I currently have broken bones and can't walk) but it's so comfy, it has become my everyday pajamas."
Buy It! Just Love Adult Skeleton Onesie, $59.98; amazon.com
Whether you're looking for festive pajamas to wear around the house this holiday season à la Ms. Kardashian, or you want a comfortable costume for Halloween-themed events, Amazon has you covered with cute and affordable skeleton-themed pajamas.
