Kourtney Kardashian Officially Pulled Out Her Halloween Pajamas, and You Can Get Similar Ones for $25 at Amazon

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the skeleton onesie a five-star rating. "I bought it [to wear] on Halloween night while taking my son trick-or-treating, but I plan on wearing it throughout winter," one shopper wrote. "These are so comfy for a onesie. Usually, onesies are tight on my shoulders, but these have been the most comfortable thing to lounge around/sleep in. I wish there were ten different other styles in this exact fit/material. Not too hot, just perfect."