Kourtney Kardashian Sits in Travis Barker's Lap While Showing Off Her Vampire Fangs

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker put on some PDA on Friday night as they went to a party for PrettyLittleThing in West Hollywood

Kourtney Kardashian is taking to the pop punk girlfriend persona like a natural.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, enjoyed a night out with boyfriend Travis Barker on Friday as they went to a party for PrettyLittleThing in West Hollywood. She was inseparable from the Blink-182 drummer, 45, posting some photos to Instagram of herself sitting in his lap.

She showed some skin in a black satin mini dress, featuring a cutout over her waist, which she accessorized with a pair of bejeweled fangs. The Poosh founder also sported a pair of mismatched earrings and asymmetrical black, strappy stilettos.

"My vampire," Barker commented on a photo of her look.

Kardashian recently returned from a trip to the beach in Montecito, California, with Barker and his kids: son Landon Asher, 17, daughter Alabama Luella, 15, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22. She posted some photos from the mini-getaway as Barker commented that it was the "best weekend."

Their family getaway comes after PEOPLE confirmed in January that the pair is dating. They later made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

Barker has even earned the approval of "mom-ager" Kris Jenner. "Isn't it great?" Jenner, 65, said of their relationship earlier this month on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. "I know, it's the best."

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

The couple was previously friends and they bonded over parenthood and their mutual love for their children. Kardashian shares daughter Penelope Scotland, 8, and sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6, with ex Scott Disick, 38. A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that she was "ready for a relationship with a more mature guy."

