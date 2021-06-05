Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Support for Boyfriend Travis Barker by Rocking Blink-182 Hoodie

Travis Barker captioned the photo of Kourtney Kardashian with an emoji of a red heart

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping Travis Barker close to her heart.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, showed some love to her rocker boyfriend, 45, wearing a Blink-182 hoodie in a photo shared to Barker's Instagram Story.

The snapshot showed Kardashian clad in a tan hooded pullover baring the name of Barker's pop-punk ban and their iconic anime girl illustration on the front. (It retails for $54.90 on Blink-182's website).

Barker captioned picture with an emoji of a red heart. The Poosh founder then reposted the image on her own Instagram Story with the caption: "🥺🖤."

Kourtney Kardashian Reps Boyfriend Travis Barker's Band by Wearing Blink-182 Hoodie Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah, the two haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

Last month, Barker got a tattoo of the phrase "I love you" written in Kardashian's handwriting. The unique design was debuted on Kardashian's Instagram alongside photos of the reality star inking her beau's forearm.

The couple have also been spending time with each other's families. Recently, Barker joined Kardashian and two of her three kids — daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½, and son Reign Aston, 6 — to celebrate Memorial Day. (Kardashian is also mom to son Mason Dash, 11, and co-parents all three of her children with ex Scott Disick.)

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has gotten the seal of approval from Kardashian's family.