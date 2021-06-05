Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Support for Boyfriend Travis Barker by Rocking Blink-182 Hoodie
Travis Barker captioned the photo of Kourtney Kardashian with an emoji of a red heart
Kourtney Kardashian is keeping Travis Barker close to her heart.
On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, showed some love to her rocker boyfriend, 45, wearing a Blink-182 hoodie in a photo shared to Barker's Instagram Story.
The snapshot showed Kardashian clad in a tan hooded pullover baring the name of Barker's pop-punk ban and their iconic anime girl illustration on the front. (It retails for $54.90 on Blink-182's website).
Barker captioned picture with an emoji of a red heart. The Poosh founder then reposted the image on her own Instagram Story with the caption: "🥺🖤."
In January, a source confirmed Barker and Kardashian's relationship to PEOPLE, and the couple made things Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.
Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah, the two haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.
Last month, Barker got a tattoo of the phrase "I love you" written in Kardashian's handwriting. The unique design was debuted on Kardashian's Instagram alongside photos of the reality star inking her beau's forearm.
RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Started Dating Travis Barker as She Was Ready for a Relationship with a 'Mature Guy'
The couple have also been spending time with each other's families. Recently, Barker joined Kardashian and two of her three kids — daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½, and son Reign Aston, 6 — to celebrate Memorial Day. (Kardashian is also mom to son Mason Dash, 11, and co-parents all three of her children with ex Scott Disick.)
The long weekend getaway came just a little over a week after Kardashian visited Disneyland with Barker and his children: 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 17 year-old son Landon Asher and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella — all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has gotten the seal of approval from Kardashian's family.
"Her family and friends all really like him," the source said. "Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."