Kourtney Kardashian is daring to bare her unfiltered self on social media — including her stretch marks!

The reality star, 40, posed in a plunging, high-cut, one-piece for her lifestyle brand, Poosh’s Instagram account, making sure not to edit out the stretch marks on her hips. And fans on Instagram couldn’t get enough of the Photoshop-free pic.

Image zoom Poosh/ Instagram

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!! 💓👏🏼,” one commenter wrote on the au naturel post.

Kardashian responded to the user: “I love my little stripes.”

Another fan wrote, “Thank you for sharing this picture, I praise any woman that shows her true and beautiful body without any airbrushing. 💪🏼💛”

She also inspired others to love their own “stripes.”

“Those stretch marks are giving me life & helping me embrace mine. So gorg 🔥,” said one comment.

Just last week, the star shared another sizzling swimsuit pic, wearing a high-waisted leopard-print bikini by THE UPSIDE and a matching turban during her Italian family vacation.

She announced in the caption that Poosh is collaborating with Aquis on a custom, limited-edition leopard hair turban capsule launching on August 15. Kardashian explains the accessory speeds up drying time up to 50%, reduces breakage and damage and can be worn inside-out to combat bed head.

“My entire team loves it, and we hope you do too,” she told fans.

At the end of her vacation with her three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, Kardashian reflected on their journey in a touching Instagram post on Sunday.

“Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God’s creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears),” she captioned a sunset photo on board a boat with her children.