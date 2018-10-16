Sun's Out, Buns Out! Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Assets in Black String Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is jumping for joy — and showing off her assets while at it!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star displayed her fit physique in three bikini photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the snapshots, the mother of three jumped on what appears to be a trampoline while sporting an itty-bitty black two-piece.

The first and third shots captured a happy Kardashian from the front while the second image pictured the reality star from the back, showcasing her tanned bottom under the sunshine.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This certainly isn’t the first time that Kardashian has shared photos of her toned figure with her fans.

Over the summer, the E! personality traveled with then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima to Italy, touring Rome and hanging poolside at the five-star hotel Capri Palace in Capri.

While on board a private yacht during the luxurious vacation, Kardashian wore a bare strappy black two-piece suit from Girls on Swim, its clear vinyl straps hugging her derriere. Pal Simon Huck was by her side in a pair of black swim trunks.

And just how does Kardashian achieve her rock-hard body?

The 5’0″ reality star is known to try out trendy diets, like keto and intermittent fasting, and stays committed to her workouts.

A source previously told PEOPLE that she aims to keep her weight consistent.

“She works out and eats in order to try to stay around 100 lbs.,” the source said, adding that Kardashian doesn’t want to get too skinny. “Yes, she eats very healthy but she wants her body to be healthy and not underweight or malnourished.”

Kardashian also has to focus on keeping her weight up, because “her body type is very different from her sisters’, ” the source said.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s Back to Eating Gluten and Dairy: ‘Everything in Moderation’

She first revealed in February that she weighed 98 lbs., and pointed out that her son Mason Disick, 8, is 62 lbs., just 36 lbs. less than her.

She maintains that weight by following a very regimented eating plan. Each morning, she takes collagen supplements on an empty stomach, followed by a glass of water with one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar.

Then, before working out, Kardashian eats her homemade avocado pudding, and has stovetop whole grain oatmeal afterwards. Lunch is typically a salad with lean protein like chicken or salmon and homemade dressing to limit sugar, and she has more veggies or fruit as an afternoon snack. And she goes light for dinner with soup.

She also tries to eat organic foods as much as possible and limits her sugar intake.