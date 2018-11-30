Kourtney Kardashian‘s mirror selfie from her nude GQ Mexico photo shoot might just be even sexier than the actual cover.

The 39-year-old mom of three posted a revealing shot on Instagram wearing a black bra and completely sheer, high waisted bottoms that left nothing to the imagination.

“Behind-the-scenes for my shoot for @gqmexico,” Kardashian captioned the photo on Instagram.

During the actual shoot, Kardashian stripped down even more and posed completely naked in multiple shots. In one photograph, shot by famed photographer Michael Schwartz, the reality star sat with her back facing the camera, revealing a hint of her backside and side boob as she covered the rest of her chest with one arm.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about going nude to the magazine in her cover story.

“I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think it is important to show positive images of our body,” Kardashian said.

The star, who went through a breakup with 25-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima in August, and has been co-parenting children Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex Scott Disick since their split in 2015, told GQ Mexico what she is looking for in the man she ultimately hopes to end up with.

“It is very important that my partner has confidence in himself, that he knows who he is, so he does not have to be showing anything to anyone,” Kardashian said. “He also has to be understanding, and accept me as I am. If there is not that, it does not work.”