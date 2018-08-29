SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian put her body on display in a sexy see-through dress for a dinner with her girlfriends Sunday night during their Mexican getaway.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, flaunted her figure in a sheer belted cobalt mini dress with orange detailing that completely revealed her strapless nude bodysuit underneath. Kardashian accessorized the look with a pair of metallic sandals and thin hoop earrings, while pulling together the color palette with orange lipstick and nail polish that perfectly matched her mini.

SplashNews.com

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Kardashian’s since jetted back to Los Angeles after her vacation and enjoyed a mother-daughter lunch date with Penelope, 6, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“My little lunch date,” Kardashian captioned the photos that showed Penelope with a mouthful of pasta and making silly faces.

Kardashian clearly instilled her sense of style in her young daughter, who sported a red dress with rainbow fur shoulder pads and cowboy boots to lunch.

RELATED PHOTOS: Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Inner Circle of Stylists, Assistants and More

Kardashian recently revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that her wardrobe is something she wants to pass down to Penelope in the future.

“I just wore this little black Dolce & Gabbana dress in Italy and I posted a photo — I was with Domenico Dolce — and I saved that dress for her,” Kardashian said.

She added, “‘I was like, ‘She needs to have this someday.’ I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours.”