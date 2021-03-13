Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Pic from 2000 Wearing Leopard Print Top and Matching Underwear
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star struck a pose with attitude
Kourtney Kardashian is throwing it back to the turn of the century.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, posted a throwback photo on Thursday of herself in a leopard print tank top and matching leopard print underwear on Instagram.
Wearing dark makeup, Kardashian struck a dramatic pose with her hip popped to the side and her hands stretched out above her.
"2000," she captioned the moment.
RELATED: Shanna Moakler Has No 'Ill Will' Towards Ex Travis Barker's New Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian
Several of the Poosh founder's friends and family members commented on the picture of her in her early twenties.
"omg 😍," Kylie Jenner commented.
Poosh CCO Sarah Howard wrote, "Teen dream kourt. What amazing friend got you this chic leopard outfit? ❤️❤️❤️"
"Omg yes yes yes," Kardashian's friend Simon Huck said.
RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Started Dating Travis Barker as She Was Ready for a Relationship with a 'Mature Guy'
Model Shanina Shaik praised the reality star in the comments, writing, "Oh yes 🔥🔥 love to see it.
Kardashian's stylist Dani Michelle also commented, writing, "same girl."