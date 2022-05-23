After marrying Travis Barker this weekend in Italy, Kourtney Kardashian posted a peek on her Instagram Story into the details behind her bridal getup

Kourtney Kardashian Shares an Inside Look at Her Bridal Style — Including Her New Monogram

Wedding bells rang for Kourtney Kardashian and now-husband Travis Barker over the weekend at their Italian ceremony, and the looks were nothing short of mozzafiato.

Kardashian, 43, wed Barker, 46, in Portofino, Italy on Sunday, donning a white lace Dolce & Gabanna minidress, along with a cathedral-length lace veil, featuring an embroidered Virgin Mary.

The Poosh mogul posted a behind-the-scenes peek on her Instagram story at the details behind her bridal getup, including her KKB-embroidered minidress. In another snapshot, she shared her black party pumps for the reception, next to a decadent bouquet of red roses.

Red rose petals were arranged in a Byzantine-style heart on the bed of the couple's suite in another photo, along with Kardashian's black thigh-high stockings amid the florals.

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding Fashion Details Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The couple's ceremony was held at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbor.

At their welcome dinner, Kardashian modeled a glamorous wine-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a bustier bodice and sheer overlay. Barker wore a black suit, sans shirt, his signature shades and a chain link necklace.

At the pre-wedding lunch on Saturday, Kardashian and Barker served gothic-chic in coordinating Dolce & Gabbana outfits, including a vintage black mini-dress from the label's spring/summer 1998 collection.

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding Fashion Details Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding Fashion Details Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Her look for the legal ceremony, also a minidress, featured a bustier top and embroidered "bleeding heart" detailing on the bodice.

At the time, a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE that the couple "couldn't be happier."

"After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to L.A. to be with their kids," the insider added. "Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis' wife."