Kourtney Kardashian Shares Black-Veiled Pre-Wedding Photos: 'Here Comes The...'

Kourtney Kardashian is set to wed Travis Barker again at Dolce & Gabbana villa L'Olivetta in Portofino, Italy on Sunday

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her gothic-glam wedding weekend fashion.

Ahead of her Italian wedding to beau Travis Barker, the Poosh founder shared photos of herself wearing a sleeveless black vintage 1998 Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a Virgin Mary emblem across its front. She accessorized with a black veil that featured blue lace trimming and a tiara.

This very look resembled something similar to what her sister Kim once wore in 2017. At the time, the SKIMS mogul had on a sheer black mini dress with a similar emblem. The look was also designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

"Here comes the …," Kardashian wrote beside the photos on Sunday.

Kardashian's model friend, Allie Rizzo Sartiano, also shared a selfie with the bride in her all-black ensemble. In response, the reality star wrote: "That's amore 💙."

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, got engaged in October 2021 on their one-year anniversary. They later had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4, but that was not legally binding.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos from the ceremony. "Practice makes perfect."

The twosome then were legally married on May 15 at a courthouse in Santa Barbara. Barker's father, Randy, and Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, were in attendance.

The couple and their loved ones jetted off to Italy on Friday for a third ceremony. Kicking off the wedding weekend festivities, everyone had dinner that night at Ristorante Puny, where Kardashian wore her all-black Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

"You can feel all the love," a source told PEOPLE of the gathering. "Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis. It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"