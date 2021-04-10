Kourtney Kardashian Shares 1999 Throwback Photo in Lacy Black Bra and Matching Underwear: '90s Vibes Only!'

The Poosh founder, 41, posted two photos on her Instagram on Friday from when she was in her early 20s

Kourtney Kardashian is throwing it back to 1999!

The Poosh founder, 41, posted two photos on her Instagram on Friday from when she was in her early 20s. She poses in a lacy black bra and matching underwear for the photos, also sporting an iconic 90s high ponytail.

Wearing an ethereal silver eyeshadow and a glimmering lip color, Kourtney, 41, strikes a fun pose with her hands spread out in front of her face for the first snapshot. In the second, she gives the camera a soft smile.

"90s vibes only! (1999 to be exact)," she wrote in the caption.

Kourtney also promoted her upcoming virtual wellness festival in the caption. Poosh CCO Sarah Howard commented: "Can't wait to poosh my wellness!"

This week, the mom of three talked to PEOPLE about the second virtual Poosh Your Wellness festival — which for the first time, is offering free general admission.

"Poosh just turned two and this is our second-ever virtual wellness festival. When we were planning this, we went back to our ethos, which is offering advice on how to live a modern lifestyle that is actually achievable for all people. For that reason, it was important to us to be able to offer free general admission to all interested in attending," Kourtney told PEOPLE.

She even recruited some of her sisters to partake in the event. Kim Kardashian, who has been eating vegan over the past few months, will host a plant-based cooking class and Kendall Jenner will join the Poosh founder for an end-of-day happy hour session with her new 818 Tequila.

"Having my sisters, alongside experts and thought leaders, is going to be like spending the day with friends — the kind of friends who can teach you something," Kourtney told PEOPLE.

In the snaps, she's looking fierce in a leopard print tank top and matching leopard print underwear. Wearing dark makeup, Kardashian struck a dramatic pose with her hip popped to the side and her hands stretched out above her.