Kourtney Kardashian‘s endless summer continues!

Just after she was spotted poolside in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen jogging down the beach in a barely there bright yellow bikini. The Baywatch-like scene was apparently interrupted by a real-life lifeguard warning her that the waters were too rough for a swim!

Kardashian, 39, was joined on the seaside romp by friends Amanda Lee, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan. Together they cooled down with a brief (and cautious) dip in the ocean.

Kourtney Kardashian on the beach in Mexico, Aug. 24, 2018. SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian and friends on the beach in Mexico, Aug. 24, 2018. SplashNews.com

The mother of three also flaunted her body Thursday on her Instagram Story, posting a topless photo of herself wearing pal Shepherd’s J Brand denim design.

“I swear this pic is about Steph’s jeans,” Kardashian jokingly captioned the photo, implying the sexy shot was not meant to be about her going topless. She also added, “Proud wife.”

Kourtney Kardashian.

While Kardashian’s been enjoying her time off, the star’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, is facing heat after he appeared to attack a man, identified as Bennett Sipes, allegedly punching him repeatedly in the head while Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. and several others look on, in a video from March 24 obtained by TMZ.

TMZ reports that the incident occurred on March 24 at 2:15 a.m. According to the outlet, Bendjima, Drake, Beckham Jr. and a dozen others were leaving through the back door of the club when an employee threw open the door leading to the parking lot.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian, May 2018. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The employee reportedly said something to the group, prompting Bendjima’s alleged assault. A source who was there told TMZ the victim “talked smack” as he opened the door for the group.

The victim plans to sue Bendjima, Drake and Odell Beckham Jr., who were both present during the alleged altercation, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Bendjima and Kardashian split earlier this month, with a source telling PEOPLE it “didn’t end well.” The news broke as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico. (He insisted she was just a friend.)

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” another source told PEOPLE. “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound.”

A third source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is “happy being single for now.”